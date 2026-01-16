President Kagame in Guinea Ahead of President Doumbouya’s Swearing-In

President Paul Kagame arrived in Conakry on Thursday evening, January 16, 2026, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Guinea’s President-elect, General Mamadi Doumbouya.

The Rwandan Head of State was received at the airport by Guinea’s Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, as officials from both countries welcomed the visiting delegation under the national flags of Rwanda and Guinea.

President Kagame is among several African leaders attending the inauguration, scheduled for Friday, January 17, at the General Lansana Conté Stadium on the outskirts of the Guinean capital.

The ceremony will mark the formal conclusion of Guinea’s political transition and the start of a new seven-year presidential term.

Doumbouya was declared the winner of the December 28 presidential election after securing 86.72 percent of the vote, a result later validated by the Supreme Court.

The election followed the adoption of a new constitution in a September referendum, widely seen as a key milestone in the country’s return to constitutional order after the 2021 military takeover.

During the transition period, Guinea has focused on restoring stability, strengthening security, and advancing major strategic projects, including the Simandou iron ore development.

Authorities say these efforts have helped rebuild investor confidence and lay the groundwork for economic recovery.

Several regional leaders and international representatives are expected to attend the inauguration.

Nigeria will be represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, while Gambian President Adama Barrow is also expected to be present, alongside other dignitaries from across the continent.

The ceremony is anticipated to draw thousands of Guineans and is being viewed as a symbolic moment for the country, signaling a shift from transition governance to an elected civilian administration.

For many citizens, the event represents renewed expectations for political stability, economic opportunity, and national unity.

President Kagame’s presence underscores Rwanda’s support for peaceful political transitions and its commitment to strengthening bilateral and continental cooperation.

