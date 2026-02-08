A Letter to my Dad: A breath of life in an “All-in-one” Car Free Day

Dear Dad,

On a Sunday morning, I am seated here on a stone bench near the Kigali Heights roundabout, still catching my breath while the morning sun begins to warm the hills of our beautiful home.

I started my run from the house at exactly 6:45 am—an 8.6km journey that felt more like a pilgrimage than a workout. By the time I arrived here, my body was humming, perfectly warmed up for the hour of aerobics that followed.

I wish you could have been running beside me today, Dad. There is a specific, quiet magic in seeing our city stripped of its engines and exhaust, replaced entirely by the rhythmic pulse of human footsteps and the vibrant energy of a community in motion.

The rhythm of a city that cares:

Kigali Car Free Day has become so much more than a “sport event” or a mark on the calendar. It is a living, breathing testament to the green Rwanda we always talked about when I was younger.

For these few hours, the tarmac belongs to us. There is a profound beauty in the silence of the streets; without the roar of cars or the smell of gasoline, you can actually hear the city breathe.

You can hear the laughter of children, the encouragement of strangers, and the collective exhale of thousands of people moving in unison.

It is a moment where our status as a “green city” is not just a policy or a slogan, but a physical reality we feel deep in our lungs. The air is crisp, the hills seem a deeper shade of bright green, and for a moment, the world feels balanced and intentional.

But what would move you most, Dad, is the way this event has evolved into an “all-in-one” sanctuary for people. It is not just about the sweat or the distance covered; it is about soul, service, and survival.

Today, after my run, I walked over to a medical tent and received a free screening for non-communicable diseases. It is a powerful thing to see a government bring healthcare directly to the pavement, meeting people where they are, in their sneakers and sweat-wicking shirts.

And just a few meters away, the sound of the Ingoma was calling. I stopped to watch for a while—there was no age limit, no judgment. I saw a young boy and an elderly man sharing the same rhythm, learning the grace of our traditional dance together.