Over Two Million Rwandans Seek Treatment for Respiratory Diseases Every Year

More than two million people in Rwanda seek medical treatment for respiratory diseases every year, according to official government data.

Health experts say respiratory illnesses—both infectious and non-infectious—remain a major public health concern, particularly among children and people exposed to long-term occupational and lifestyle risks.

Pneumonia is the leading cause of hospital admissions among children, while chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the most common respiratory illness among adults, accounting for about six per cent of related deaths.

Despite the availability of treatment, health workers say some patients still delay seeking professional medical care, instead resorting to self-medication and herbal remedies.

Mujawimana Clementine, 38, has lived with asthma for many years. The condition affects her airways, causing inflammation and making breathing difficult.

She says her symptoms include persistent coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, and that certain smells—such as tobacco smoke and incense—often trigger severe attacks. For the past 12 years, she has been receiving treatment at Kigali University Teaching Hospital (CHUK).

“Even when someone passes near me after smoking a cigarette or wearing strong perfume, once I smell it, I immediately get an asthma attack,” Mujawimana said in interview with local media UMUSEKE.

The latest data is from the National Center for Health. Previous data from 2018 shows that more than two million people in Rwanda have sought treatment for respiratory diseases each year.

Dr Jean-Félix Babane, a respiratory disease specialist at CHUK, says the hospital receives more than 40 patients every day with severe respiratory conditions.

According to Dr Babane, many of the patients have worked in mining for long periods without adequate protective equipment, while others are long-term smokers whose airways have been damaged over time.

“If someone has smoked for 20 years, that person has a very high risk of developing lung cancer and other serious respiratory diseases,” he said.

Speaking to the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), Dr Babane advised long-term smokers to undergo regular medical check-ups, including lung scans to detect possible tumours at an early stage.

“We also have equipment that measures lung capacity to determine whether the airways have started to narrow as a result of smoking,” he added.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) says influenza remains one of the major respiratory diseases, causing between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths each year. The organisation estimates that 99 per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries.

