Rwanda Hosts Landmark Epilepsy Surgery Training, Challenging Stigma and Misconceptions

Rwanda is hosting its first-ever Epilepsy Surgery Training Camp at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), marking a historic milestone in specialised neurological care for the country and the wider Great Lakes region.

The week-long surgical mission, which began earlier on Monday, brings together international neurosurgeons, neurologists and anesthesiologists to perform procedures on eight patients with drug-resistant epilepsy—cases where seizures cannot be controlled with medication. This is the first time epilepsy surgery is being carried out in Rwanda and the Great Lakes region.

Beyond providing advanced medical care, the initiative aims to address the deep-rooted misconceptions and stigma surrounding epilepsy in Africa. Misunderstandings about the condition often prevent people from seeking proper medical treatment, contributing to social exclusion and a significant treatment gap.

A prevalent belief in many communities is that epilepsy is caused by supernatural forces, such as witchcraft, evil spirits, curses, or demonic possession. These misconceptions have long shaped public attitudes, often leading to fear and avoidance of people living with the condition.

Another common myth is that epilepsy is contagious. Some wrongly believe that seizures can be transmitted through saliva or physical contact during an episode. These false ideas contribute to isolation and discrimination, particularly in schools, workplaces, and families.

Many also believe that epilepsy is untreatable or incurable, a misconception that has created a significant “treatment gap,” according to officials. This false belief in the ineffectiveness of modern medicine often delays timely treatment and drives patients to rely on traditional remedies instead.

The training camp also serves as a platform for knowledge sharing among local health professionals. Rwandan faculty members and future sub-specialty trainees are gaining hands-on clinical experience, participating in structured training sessions, and engaging in multidisciplinary case discussions.

Hospital officials say the camp aims to lay the foundation for a sustainable epilepsy surgery programme in Rwanda while strengthening the country’s capacity to manage complex neurological conditions. The initiative is expected to significantly improve access to advanced care for patients and position Rwanda as an emerging hub for specialised neurological training and services in the region.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today