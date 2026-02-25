Senators Seek Response to Concerns over Digital National IDs

On February 24, 2026, the Minister of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), Paula Ingabire, briefed the Senate on the progress of the digital national ID rollout. The discussion focused mainly on questions and concerns senators had regarding the use of this technology.

She explained the progress on the digital ID initiative, a flagship component of Rwanda’s broader digital transformation agenda designed to streamline access to government and private services.

Under the plan, traditional physical identity cards will be replaced with a digitally-enabled system that combines biometric verification with flexible digital or QR-code based identification, allowing users to authenticate their identity online or in person without relying solely on a physical document.

Lawmakers questioned the value of the new system for citizens who already hold physical IDs, and whether projected economic benefits would justify investments.

Senator Nsengiyumva asked how the government expects to recover funds as the project, which began in 2023, is estimated to cost more than Rwf100 billion (about $70 million) once fully implemented, with support from the World Bank accounting for roughly two-thirds of that total.

In her response, Ingabire said the digital ID will consolidate identity data for all residents, including citizens, foreign residents, refugees, migrants and stateless persons, into a secure, centralized platform that supports access to essential services.

“The digital ID is about secure and dignified access to services. The system’s biometric features, including iris scans, full fingerprints and facial recognition, aim to reduce fraud and improve data integrity.,” she told the chamber.

Senators also raised cybersecurity concerns, warning that a central database could be vulnerable to breaches if safeguards are insufficient. Others pointed out that internet costs and limited connectivity in rural areas might impede usage, particularly for populations with lower digital literacy.

According to enrollment updates from National Identification Agency (NIDA), over 1.5 million people have already completed stages of the digital ID registration, while more than 1.6 million others await biometric capture.

Ingabire assured lawmakers that data protection and system security were integrated into project design, and that outreach efforts are underway to support enrollment at the community level.

The government’s digital inclusion strategy also forms part of the larger Rwanda digital acceleration project, which aims to expand broadband, increase digital public services, and strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem.

As Rwanda moves toward nationwide rollout, senators say the success of the digital ID system will depend on transparent communication, robust security measures and inclusive access for all residents, from urban centres to remote communities.

