Tour du Rwanda Stage 4: De Clercq Dazzles in Rubavu, Kretschy Grabs Yellow in a Heart-Stopping Finish

Belgian rider Matthijs De Clercq of the Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team delivered a perfectly timed sprint to win Stage Four of the 2026 edition, capping a fiercely contested 127.2-kilometre ride from Karongi to Rubavu with a powerful finish at the bustling Rubavu market.

De Clercq edged Germany’s Moritz Kretschy of the NSN Development Team in a head-to-head sprint after the pair broke clear in the decisive phase of the race. The victory came after a day defined by long-range aggression, mountain ambition, and relentless pace across Western Rwanda’s scenic terrain.

Breakaway Power Shapes the Day

The stage ignited early, with an ambitious breakaway forming soon after the neutralized start. The leading group worked cohesively, maintaining a substantial gap as the peloton measured its response.

By 67 kilometers, the advantage had stretched beyond four minutes, placing pressure on the teams defending overall ambitions. As the race approached Rubavu, the breakaway split under increasing tempo.

The Rambo climb, positioned inside the final 15 kilometers, proved decisive as De Clercq seized maximum King of the Mountain points on the three-kilometre ascent, reinforcing both his climbing strength and tactical awareness.

With 10 kilometers remaining, De Clercq and Kretschy had edged clear, opening a small but decisive gap over the chasers. The duo collaborated efficiently, holding off the pursuit as the race descended toward the shores of Lake Kivu.

Inside the final kilometer, De Clercq launched his sprint with precision, outpacing Kretschy in a straight-line battle to the line. The victory marks a significant moment for the Belgian development squad in this year’s race.

Yellow Jersey Changes Hands Again

While De Clercq celebrated stage honors, the overall standings experienced another shift. Kretschy’s consistent performance throughout the day was rewarded with the coveted yellow jersey, sponsored by Visit Rwanda.

The 23-year-old now leads the general classification after four stages, becoming the fourth rider to wear yellow in as many days, a testament to the race’s competitiveness.

Kretschy tops the standings with a cumulative time of 14:02:34, holding a 2:02 advantage over Germany’s Johannes Adamietz of Rembe Rad-Net. Team Amani’s Desta Teweldemedhn Amaniel sits third overall, 2:18 behind, keeping the race tightly poised.

The best-placed Rwandan rider in the general classification remains Samuel Niyonkuru of Team Amani, who occupies eighth place overall, 4:59 back, maintaining local hopes as the race intensifies.

Recognition Across Categories

Stage Four also highlighted individual excellence across multiple classifications. The awards reflect the depth of competition and the growing strength of both local and international squads.

Best Climber: Miguel Heidemann (REMBE | rad-net)

Best Sprinter: Miguel Heidemann

Best Breakaway Rider: Manizabayo Eric Karadiyo (Benediction Banafrica Cycling Team)

Best Rwandan Rider: Niyonkuru Samuel (Team Amani)

Best African Rider & Best Young African Rider: Amaniel Desta (Team Amani)

Best Team: NSN Development Team

Rubavu Delivers a Grand Finish

The finish in Rubavu drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, underscoring the city’s reputation as one of Rwanda’s premier sporting and tourism hubs. With its lakeside setting and vibrant commercial energy, Rubavu once again provided a dramatic backdrop for elite cycling.

Attention now turns to Stage Five on Thursday, which remains in Rubavu. The 82-kilometre circuit race will see riders complete nine laps of a challenging nine-kilometre loop, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The short, intense format promises aggressive racing and possible reshuffling in the general classification.

As the peloton prepares for another tactical showdown, the 2026 edition continues to deliver high drama, shifting leadership, and compelling racing, a true test of endurance, strategy, and sprinting precision on Rwanda’s roads.

