President Kagame, Global Development Leaders Discuss Finance and Poverty Reduction

Kigali – President Paul Kagame on Wednesday hosted a 25-member delegation of global leaders from the Dialog Group at Urugwiro Village. Discussions centered on Rwanda’s three-decade transformation and strategic partnerships aimed at accelerating inclusive growth.

The Dialog Group is an influential international network comprising private sector executives, philanthropic leaders, and global development experts. The group serves as a strategic platform for high-level policy exchange, bridging the gap between global private investment and national development priorities to foster sustainable economic models.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the exchanges focused on Rwanda’s journey of reconciliation and unity, the consolidation of good governance, and the role of innovative leadership in driving development. The meeting also explored collaboration opportunities aligned with the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which prioritizes poverty reduction, job creation, and economic resilience.

The delegation was led by Bobby Pittman, co-founder and managing partner of Kupanda Capital and chairman of the Rwanda Development Bank (BRD); Nick Allardice, president and CEO of GiveDirectly; and Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight.

Catalyzing capital through BRD

The Rwanda Development Bank (BRD) plays a central role in mobilizing long-term financing for priority sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, affordable housing, and small and medium enterprises.

As the national development finance institution, BRD has been instrumental in de-risking investments and crowding in private capital to support national objectives. Rwanda’s policy consistency and institutional strength have positioned it as a model for effective development finance, complementing the broader strategy of combining public investment with private sector participation to drive structural transformation under NST2.

Scaling direct support to accelerate poverty reduction

The engagement comes as Rwanda deepens collaboration with GiveDirectly under a newly signed five-year agreement valued at over $150 million (approx. Rwf218 billion).

Structured under the Poverty Acceleration Co-Financing Basket Fund Framework, the partnership aims to reduce poverty by 25 percent in five of the country’s most vulnerable districts. Since launching operations in Rwanda in 2016, GiveDirectly has delivered over Rwf63 billion in unconditional cash transfers to more than 147,000 households across 17 districts, working closely with the Ministry of Local Government.

Data indicates that approximately 98 percent of beneficiaries invested these funds in income-generating activities and asset-building initiatives. By transferring funds directly through mobile money platforms, GiveDirectly reduces administrative costs and enhances transparency while allowing households the flexibility to allocate resources according to their specific needs.

Alight’s engagement in Rwanda—particularly in supporting livelihoods and strengthening community resilience—is also of significant importance, utilizing integrated approaches that bridge the gap between humanitarian action and long-term development.

