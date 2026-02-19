UNHCR Rwanda is Short of Funding by Over 70%

KIGALI — The United Nations refugee agency’s operations in Rwanda are facing a severe funding shortfall, with more than 70 percent of required resources for 2026 yet to be secured.

According to the latest funding update, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) requires $77.5 million to run its operations in Rwanda this year. As of January 31, only $20.74 million — or 27 percent — had been funded, leaving a gap of approximately $56.77 million, representing 73 percent of total needs .

The funding requirements cover both UNHCR’s regular refugee program in Rwanda and needs linked to the ongoing situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo .

Essential Services at Risk

Rwanda hosts over 130,000 refugees, primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

UNHCR supports them through a network of camps and urban assistance programs that provide shelter, health care, water and sanitation, protection services, education support and coordination with humanitarian partners.

Humanitarian funding gaps can directly affect food distribution, health services, education programs and infrastructure maintenance in refugee camps.

When shortfalls persist, agencies often scale back non-life-saving services first, but prolonged underfunding can lead to ration reductions and increased vulnerability among already at-risk populations.

Donor Contributions

Recent contributions to the Rwanda operation include support from the European Union and several European governments.

However, current pledges remain far below the annual requirement .

Globally, UNHCR has been grappling with liquidity pressures amid rising displacement levels and competing humanitarian crises.

Funding to country operations depends heavily on voluntary contributions from donor governments, many of which are facing domestic budget constraints.

Pressure on Host Countries

Rwanda has long positioned itself as a stable host for refugees in the Great Lakes region.

But humanitarian agencies note that prolonged funding shortages can strain both refugee communities and host districts, increasing pressure on local services and social cohesion.

With more than two-thirds of its required budget still unfunded at the start of the year, UNHCR Rwanda now faces difficult prioritization decisions unless additional donor commitments materialize in the coming months.

The funding gap, if not addressed, could significantly affect the scope and quality of assistance provided to refugees throughout 2026.

