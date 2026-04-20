Uganda and Rwanda Team Up to Make Cross-Border Business Easier

Uganda and Rwanda are meeting in Kampala for the 12th Uganda–Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), which officially opened today. This gathering brings together senior government officials from both nations to find better ways to work together in areas that affect everyday life, from trade to security.

The opening session took place at the Mestil Hotel in Kampala. It began with a meeting of senior officials who set the stage for high-level talks aimed at making the relationship between these two neighbors even stronger.

The Ugandan team is led by Richard Kabonero, the Head of Regional Economic Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He welcomed the Rwandan delegation, which is headed by Ms. Teta Gisa, the Director General for the Africa Department at Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Focus on Trade, Security, and Regional Integration

The Joint Permanent Commission is a key bilateral mechanism that reaffirms the commitment of both countries—often described as sister republics—to deepen cooperation in areas including defence, trade, infrastructure, migration, and human capital development.

During the Senior Officials’ Session of Uganda-Rwanda JPC 2026, delegates emphasized the need to advance trade and investment within the framework of the East African Community (EAC). Both sides agreed to address persistent trade facilitation challenges while boosting exchange in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and tourism.

Trade between Rwanda and Uganda has remained significant over the past five years, despite periodic disruptions. Before the 2019–2022 border tensions, Uganda was among Rwanda’s top trading partners, with annual bilateral trade estimated at over $200 million. Although trade volumes declined sharply during the border closure period, they have gradually rebounded since the reopening in 2022, with cross-border commerce, particularly in agricultural goods and manufactured products, showing steady recovery.

Officials are also reviewing the outcomes of the 11th JPC held in Kigali in 2023, with a view to assessing progress and identifying new joint development projects.

Strengthening Strategic Priorities

The ongoing discussions underscore the strong political will and longstanding ties between Uganda and Rwanda. Delegates reaffirmed shared priorities in defence and security cooperation, transboundary infrastructure development, migration management, police collaboration, and education.

The meeting is jointly convened by Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uganda High Commission in Kigali, and their Rwandan counterparts.

Driving Continental Goals

Beyond bilateral interests, the JPC aligns with broader regional and continental ambitions, particularly under the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which seeks to promote inclusive growth, sustainable development, and deeper integration across the continent.

The 12th JPC is expected to conclude with concrete resolutions aimed at accelerating cooperation and unlocking new opportunities for shared prosperity between the two nations.

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