Global Climate Fund Approves $440 Million for Africa, Including Rwanda

The Green Climate Fund (GCF), the world’s largest multilateral climate finance mechanism supporting developing countries, has approved US$440 million in new funding for African nations, including Rwanda, and announced plans to open its first regional offices on the continent.

The decisions were made during the Fund’s 44th Board Meeting on March 30, 2026, in Songdo, South Korea, in a move aimed at scaling up investment in climate action while bringing the Fund closer to countries most affected by climate change.

Speaking at an online briefing, Catherine Koffman, GCF Director for Africa, said the Fund is accelerating capital flows to nations on the frontlines of the climate crisis. “African countries are already facing severe weather events, shifting rainfall patterns, and rising temperatures.

The Green Climate Fund is committed to supporting them to build resilience, reduce emissions, and promote sustainable development,” she said.

A major portion of the approved financing—US$250 million—will expand energy access across 21 African countries under the Fund’s Mission 300 initiative. The program aims to reach 300 million people with clean, reliable energy and is expected to leverage an additional US$1.1 billion in co-financing from public and private partners.

The remaining funds will support climate adaptation and mitigation projects across sectors such as agriculture, water management, and sustainable infrastructure. Analysts say these investments are particularly crucial for countries like Rwanda, where climate change threatens both livelihoods and national development goals.

The planned regional offices are expected to improve coordination with national governments, local communities, and civil society organizations. Officials said being closer to the ground will help streamline project approvals, enhance monitoring, and promote knowledge sharing among African nations.

Observers note that the GCF’s latest approvals reflect growing recognition that Africa, while contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, is disproportionately affected by climate change.

The combination of new funding and regional offices is seen as a significant step toward delivering more responsive and effective climate support across the continent.

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