Africa Forward Summit:France Looks to East Africa for New Business and Tech Deals

NAIROBI — The inaugural Africa Forward Summit, which opened in Nairobi on Monday, marks a fundamental shift in Euro-African diplomacy as leaders move to replace traditional aid models with an investment-led partnership. Co-chaired by Kenyan President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two-day forum has drawn over 30 heads of state and 1,500 business leaders to negotiate new deals in technology, green energy, and infrastructure.
The gathering, held under the theme “Partnerships between Africa and France for Innovation and Growth,” represents a historic pivot. It is the first time since the inception of the France-Africa summits in 1973 that the event has been hosted in a non-Francophone African nation, signaling the East African Community’s (EAC) growing influence as a strategic economic hub.
A Geopolitical Pivot
In an exclusive interview with KT Radio, Jean Bosco Kalisa, Executive Chairman of the East Africa Business and Investment Advisory Council, said the summit reflects a broader shift in how European powers engage with the continent.
“The forum has both economic and geopolitical implications, including market diversification and a shift toward stronger South-South cooperation, while also unlocking opportunities for strategic partnerships and investment,” Kalisa told KT Radio.
He noted that as France seeks to redefine its engagement in Africa—particularly following a decline in political influence in parts of West Africa—the EAC has emerged as a primary destination for stable, long-term cooperation.
Gains for Rwanda
For Rwanda, the summit aligns with its expanding diplomatic and economic role. Kalisa highlighted that Rwanda’s current influence within the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) provides a unique bridge for trade, coinciding with an upward trajectory of Rwandan exports to Francophone markets. He added that the country is positioning itself as a regional leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technology, sectors that are central to the Nairobi discussions.
Economic Outlook and Resilience
While the summit addressed global economic pressures, officials clarified growth projections for the continent. Initial suggestions of a 5% decline in Africa’s GDP growth were corrected to a 0.5 percentage point adjustment.
Current data from the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank place Africa’s 2026 growth outlook between 4.1% and 4.3%. Despite global supply chain disruptions driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, East Africa is expected to remain the continent’s fastest-growing region.
Strategic Priorities
The summit agenda focuses on seven pillars of development: AI and digital transformation, international financial reform, energy transition, resilient health systems, sustainable agriculture, the blue economy, and regional security.
Kalisa told KT Radio that a recurring theme in the high-level talks is Africa’s demographic advantage. With a rapidly growing youth population, European economies increasingly view the continent as a vital innovation partner capable of addressing global productivity gaps.