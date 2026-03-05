Rwanda Launches Drive for Athletes to Join the Capital Market as Investors

The drive was introduced during a capital market awareness session convened for sports sector stakeholders, with particular focus on athletes as both current and potential investors. The session covered how capital market products can support disciplined saving, prudent financial decisions and long-term financial security, especially for athletes whose highest earning years may be short.

Hon. Rwego Ngarambe, Minister of State in the Ministry of Sports said athletes require practical financial knowledge to make decisions that can sustain them during their careers and after retirement from active sport.

“Athletes dedicate years of discipline, sacrifice and determination to build their careers. It is equally important that they build their financial future with the same mindset,” he said. “We encourage athletes to consider saving and investing through Rwanda’s capital market as a practical way to prepare for life beyond competition and to take part in the country’s economic transformation.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), Pierre-Célestin Rwabukumba said the programme stems from a joint resolve to ensure athletes can access credible investment routes suited to their ambitions and income realities.

Rwabukumba noted “Our message is simple: athletes can convert today’s success into lasting value by investing through regulated capital market products. With the right guidance, athletes can build wealth steadily, diversify their income and strengthen their financial resilience well beyond their competitive years.”

Athletes welcomed the drive, saying it speaks directly to a pressing need within the sports community. Several athletes commended the initiative as well-timed, noting that it will help them plan beyond sport, protect their earnings and secure a stronger future through structured saving and investment.

The session comes as Rwanda’s sports sector continues to expand, alongside a growing focus on the financial well-being of athletes. CMA and its partners said sustained financial literacy backed by access to formal, regulated investment options will be essential in helping athletes make informed choices, build stability, and benefit from opportunities available through Rwanda’s capital market.

