Congolese AFC-M23 Rebels Confirm Sending ‘Commandos’ at Night to Attack Kisangani

The Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) has confirmed that it deployed specialized commando units to Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), saying the forces were responsible for recent drone attacks targeting Bangoka International Airport.

In response to media queries, the rebel coalition said it carried out drone strikes on February 1 and March 1, 2026, aimed at sections of the airport it claims are used by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and allied forces.

Bangoka Airport, located in the strategic city of Kisangani in northeastern Congo – about 900km and two-and-half hours by flight away from Goma, is a key logistical hub for military and civilian operations.

AFC/M23 alleges that the Congolese army and its partners use the airport to plan and launch drone attacks against its positions and against civilians in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces — areas where the rebel group maintains a significant presence.

Dr. Oscar Balinda, deputy spokesperson for AFC/M23, said the coalition has mobile commando units operating near Kisangani to conduct targeted missions designed to counter what it describes as threats to areas under its control.

“Our commando forces move day and night. They go to carry out their missions and then return,” Balinda said. “They went, completed their task, and came back. That threat is what we want to stop in order to respect the ceasefire, return to the negotiating table and achieve lasting peace.”

The confirmation comes amid heightened tensions in eastern Congo, where fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese government forces has periodically flared despite regional mediation efforts and ceasefire agreements.

On March 2, AFC/M23 announced the graduation of 1,518 newly trained fighters from the Rumangabo military training center in Rutshuru territory, North Kivu.

The group described them as commandos with specialized combat training who operate through mobile, rapid-strike missions rather than maintaining permanent fixed positions.

Yannick Tshisola, head of the office of the AFC/M23 coordinator, suggested that these newly trained fighters could conduct operations similar to the Bangoka airport strikes.

AFC/M23 maintains that its operations near Kisangani are limited, saying its fighters carry out attacks and then withdraw to their previous positions, rather than seeking to occupy the city.

The M23 rebellion, which re-emerged in late 2021 after years of relative dormancy, remains one of the most serious security challenges facing eastern Congo.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the renewed use of drones and the expansion of operations toward Kisangani underscore the widening geographical scope of a conflict that has already displaced hundreds of thousands and destabilized much of eastern Congo.

