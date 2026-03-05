IMPALA Technology Now Saving Premature Babies at Five Rwandan Hospitals

In neonatal wards in Rwanda, doctors and nurses are using new technology to help save premature and critically ill babies.

The system, known as IMPALA under the GOAL 3 program, allows medical staff to monitor newborns closely and respond quickly when problems appear.

IMPALA stands for Innovative Monitoring-system for Pediatrics in Low-resource settings: an Aid to save lives.

It is designed to monitor premature newborns, young children and mothers in hospitals with limited resources. The system enables medical staff to detect early warning signs and intervene swiftly.

The equipment was introduced in partnership with Rwanda’s health authorities and is already making a measurable difference.

At Nyamata Hospital in Bugesera district, Patricie Uwamahoro, a mother of two, recalls arriving when she was six months pregnant and in severe pain. Doctors informed her that she would have to deliver immediately to save her baby.

“They told me my cervix was open and I had to give birth. I was terrified because I thought a six-month-old baby could not survive. But the doctors took great care of me. Now my baby is gaining weight, which means we will be going home soon,” she said.

Overwhelmed with relief, she praised both the government and the program. “The government is like a parent. Promoting technology opened the eyes of partners to invest in healthcare and save innocent lives. GOAL 3 has brought us miracles,” she said.

Medical staff confirm that the technology has strengthened their capacity to respond quickly in high-pressure environments. Dr. Laetitia Mujawamariya, head of Neonatology and Pediatrics at Nyamata hospital, described GOALl 3 as transformative.

“GOAL 3 is a strong partner who has greatly supported us. We are few doctors, especially in neonatal units. The monitors and tablets they provided help us detect when a baby is in distress, even if a nurse is attending to another patient. This has reduced child mortality,” she explained.

Dr. Cyrille Ntahompagaze, Director of Clinical Services at Nyamata hospital, said the partnership has restored confidence among families. The hospital records over 700 deliveries each month. Previously, neonatal deaths ranged between 14 and 16 per month.

“We receive between 35 and 55 babies per day, yet only four staff members work in this unit. A newborn in neonatology needs feeding, oxygen support and monitoring of lungs and heart. If a problem arises, the system alerts us immediately. Even a short delay can cost a life,” he said.

Since the introduction of the GOAL 3 technology, that figure has dropped to between 6 and 11.

IMPALA is operational in Nyamata II, Rwamagana, Kabutare, CHUK and Kirehe hospitals. In collaboration with the Ministry of Health, GOAL 3 has supplied more than 100 patient monitors to neonatal, pediatric and maternity wards.

The devices operate continuously and provide up to 10 hours of backup power during electricity outages. Health professionals believe the innovation is a significant step toward reducing preventable newborn deaths and advancing the quality of Rwanda’s maternal and child healthcare.

Visited 15 times, 15 visit(s) today