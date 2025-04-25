Maya East Africa Cites Rwanda’s Investment Climate as Key Driver Behind Expansion

Maya East Africa, one of the region’s leading manufacturers and distributors of raw food ingredients, has officially launched its Rwandan franchise, citing the country’s business-friendly environment, security, and rising consumer purchasing power as major factors behind the investment decision.

Speaking during the launch ceremony held in Kigali on Thursday, 24 April, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Abdirahman Musa Noor, expressed strong confidence in Rwanda’s investment climate.

“We conducted extensive research and found that Rwanda offers one of the most conducive environments for business in the region,” Mr Noor stated.

“Every month, we have been importing 55 tonnes of food raw materials into Rwanda, valued at approximately half a million US dollars. We asked ourselves, what if we moved closer to our customers? The potential for growth is immense.”

Mr Noor further praised the support received from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), noting the country’s regulatory framework significantly outperforms that of other markets where the company operates.

“The ease of doing business in Rwanda is unmatched. In several other countries, policy frameworks have not favoured us in the way RDB has. No serious investor can ignore Rwanda’s potential,” he said.

The new franchise, established in partnership with local distributor Milimani Enterprise, is set to serve not only the Rwandan market but also neighbouring countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, and parts of Uganda. Kigali, strategically positioned, will now serve as a more accessible supply hub compared to the company’s base in Kenya.

Representing the Government of Rwanda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr Antoine Kajangwe, welcomed the investment, highlighting its potential to contribute to local job creation and value addition within the food processing sector.

“This investment will not only provide essential food additives to the local market but will also enhance Rwanda’s industrial contribution to GDP. We strongly encourage more Rwandans to invest in this promising sector,” he remarked.

Mr Kajangwe added that Maya East Africa’s presence in the country will include capacity-building initiatives for local bakers, equipping them with modern techniques and knowledge on producing food additives independently.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Maya East Africa announced plans to train aspiring bakers and sponsor top-performing students with a keen interest in the bakery industry. These individuals will receive both employment opportunities and technical training aimed at enhancing Rwanda’s agricultural and food production value chain.

Founded in 2009, Maya East Africa was established to bridge the gap in the supply of high-quality, health-conscious baking ingredients—particularly in the cake, pastry, and bread sectors. The company, now estimated to be worth over USD 8 million, sources premium ingredients globally and maintains a presence in Uganda, South Africa, and Zambia.

The company works in partnership with bakeries and supermarkets across the region to deliver competitively priced, high-quality products to end consumers.

Local industry players have welcomed the move. Ernest Uwamahoro, proprietor of Lamane Café & Bakery, praised the launch of Maya’s Rwanda operation, citing improvements in quality and access to knowledge.

“We used to mix various ingredients ourselves with limited expertise, but Maya provides pre-mixed solutions and training. Their prices are also reasonable, which is a game changer for us,” he said.

The opening of Maya East Africa’s Rwandan franchise marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards becoming a regional hub for agro-processing and manufacturing.