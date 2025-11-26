Bank of Kigali CEO Begins Client Engagement Tour in Southern Province

MUHANGA – The Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Kigali (BK), Dr. Diane Karusisi, has kicked off a two-day working visit to the Southern Province aimed at strengthening collaboration with key clients and gaining firsthand insight into their ongoing business and development projects.

The visit began in Muhanga District, where Dr. Karusisi toured the BK Muhanga Branch before heading to the Muhanga Industrial Zone.

At the zone, Karusisi visited major BK clients including Mountain Ceramics Company Ltd, a leading tile manufacturer, and Basil Industries Ltd, a company producing a range of hygiene products.

The CEO is expected to hold engagement meetings with clients in the district to listen to their needs, share feedback, and explore ways to enhance service delivery.

This outreach is part of the BK Group Plc’s nationwide client engagement program, which seeks to bring services closer to businesses across the country, strengthen partnerships, and support sustainable economic growth.

After Muhanga, Karusisi will continue her tour in the districts of Huye and Nyaruguru on Thursday, November 27, 2025, where she will hold similar meetings with the bank’s clientele.

