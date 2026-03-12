Hundreds of Rwandans Return Home from DR Congo

Rwanda on Thursday welcomed 205 of its nationals returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through the La Corniche border in Rubavu District.

The group, including men, women, and children, said their decision to return was inspired by earlier returnees. They praised the warm reception in Rwanda and said they have already started rebuilding their lives.

Government officials and fellow returnees greeted them at the border, assuring them that life in Rwanda offers greater stability and opportunities compared to living in the forests of the DRC.

Pacifique Ishimwe, Rubavu District Deputy Mayor in charge of social welfare, urged returnees to stay informed, make the most of available support, and avoid listening to misleading information.

“We hope every effort you make, big or small, contributes to your personal growth and the country’s progress,” he said. “Seek guidance when needed and do not fall for rumors that could harm you.”

This group follows 208 returnees, including 145 children, nine men, and 54 women, who arrived on February 27 via the same border.

After verifying their documents, the government provides returnees with reintegration support: adults over 18 receive USD 188 while minors receive USD 113, and everyone gets essential food supplies worth 45,000 Rwandan francs.

Most returnees are women and children born to parents who fled Rwanda in 1994, many of whom lost spouses to armed groups in the DRC, including the FDLR.

MINEMA says over 3.5 million Rwandans have returned home in the past 30 years.

