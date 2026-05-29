Government Opens Another High-Yield Treasury Bond Offering With 12% Interest Rate

KIGALI — The Government has launched a new Treasury Bond offering worth Frw10 billion, one of the most attractive low-risk investment opportunities currently available to ordinary savers.

According to the bond prospectus, investors will earn 12 percent annual interest paid twice a year until January 4, 2036.

The offer is open to both institutional and retail investors, with a minimum investment of Frw100,000 for ordinary buyers using non-competitive bids.

Compared to ordinary savings accounts and many fixed deposits, the Treasury Bond offers significantly higher returns while carrying very low risk because it is backed by the Government of Rwanda.

After the 5 percent withholding tax on interest earnings, investors are expected to retain a net return of roughly 11.4 percent annually.

For investors, the returns can quickly become substantial.

Someone investing Frw100,000 would earn about Frw12,000 annually before tax, while an investor placing Frw1 million would receive around Frw120,000 yearly.

For someone investing Frw10 million, annual interest earnings would rise to about Frw1.2 million before tax, while an investor putting in Frw50 million could earn roughly Frw6 million every year.

The latest bond is part of a broader government programme that has seen Rwanda issue several high-yield Treasury Bonds over the past year, with interest rates generally ranging between 11 percent and 13 percent.

Some previous offers reportedly attracted demand far above the amounts on offer – reaching as high as 250%, reflecting growing investor appetite for safer long-term returns.

Although the latest bond matures in January 2036, investors will be able to sell it on the Rwanda Stock Exchange after listing around June 23, 2026, allowing access to cash before maturity if needed.

The subscription period runs from June 15 to June 17, with settlement scheduled for June 19.

Interested investors are required to hold a Central Securities Depository (CSD) account, which can be opened through commercial banks including Bank of Kigali and NCBA Bank Rwanda.

For the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), the bond is aimed at expanding public participation in government securities while helping mobilize domestic financing for national development projects.

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