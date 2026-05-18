BRD Secures $25 Million BADEA Facility to Boost Private Sector Financing

The Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) has secured a $25 million financing facility from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) to expand lending to businesses in strategic sectors of the economy.

The agreement was signed in Kigali on Friday during a high-level meeting between BRD and BADEA President H.E. Abdullah Kh. Almusabeeh, who was in Rwanda to deepen cooperation between the two institutions.

The new funding will strengthen BRD’s capacity to finance projects that support sustainable development and job creation, with a focus on export-oriented businesses, manufacturing, affordable housing and women-led enterprises.

The investment aligns with Rwanda’s Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which prioritise private sector-led growth and inclusive development.

Longstanding Partnership Deepens

BADEA President Abdullah Almusabeeh said BRD has proven to be a reliable development partner with a strong record in promoting private sector growth in Rwanda.

“I am confident that the implementation of this new $25 million facility will further enhance BRD’s operational capacity and its support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as other private sector actors across Rwanda,” he said.

He added that the facility is expected to stimulate job creation, reduce poverty and contribute to broader economic growth.

BRD Chief Executive Officer Stella Rusine Nteziryayo welcomed the agreement, describing BADEA as a strategic partner in BRD’s transformation into a leading regional development finance institution.

“BADEA has been a valued strategic partner in BRD’s journey toward becoming a leading development finance institution in the region,” Nteziryayo said.

“The new $25 million facility will strengthen our ability to finance transformative projects that contribute to Rwanda’s economic growth, job creation and sustainable development priorities.”

She said the facility also supports BRD’s strategy of expanding access to long-term financing while strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions committed to development impact.

Over the years, BADEA’s support has helped BRD diversify its funding sources and increase its ability to provide tailored financing solutions across key sectors of Rwanda’s economy.

Established in 1967, BRD is Rwanda’s national development bank and the country’s principal provider of long-term development finance. The bank funds projects in infrastructure, agriculture, affordable housing, education, green finance, exports and manufacturing.

BADEA is a multilateral development finance institution owned by 18 Arab countries. Since beginning operations in 1975, the bank has focused on promoting social and economic development in sub-Saharan Africa and strengthening trade and investment ties between Africa and the Arab world.

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