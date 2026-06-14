BK Backs Rollout of Rwanda’s First Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks in $7 Million Deal

KIGALI — Bank of Kigali (BK) has entered a partnership with logistics firm Numa Logistics and electric mobility company Kabisa to introduce Rwanda’s first fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks, marking a major step in the country’s push toward greener transport and lower logistics costs.

The initiative was officially launched on Friday with the unveiling of 12 electric trucks, including nine heavy-duty vehicles capable of carrying more than 35 tonnes and three smaller trucks with a capacity of about four tonnes.

The launch, held in Kigali, brought together officials from the three companies to discuss the future of electric mobility and sustainable transport in Rwanda.

Under the arrangement, BK will finance up to 60 percent of the cost of the vehicles, while Kabisa will source and import the trucks. Numa Logistics will contribute the remaining 40 percent and operate the fleet.

The first phase of the project begins with the 12 trucks, but the partners say the collaboration will be rolled out in three phases with a total investment exceeding $7 million.

Alexis Bizimana, Head of Agriculture at BK, said the bank’s decision to support the initiative was driven by the need to modernize logistics while contributing to Rwanda’s environmental goals.

“Farmers across the country need access to seeds and fertilizers, and they also need efficient ways of getting their produce to market,” Bizimana said. “We saw it as important to support the acquisition of electric trucks that can reduce transport costs while helping Rwanda cut emissions that harm the environment.”

He said the initiative is part of BK’s broader strategy of financing technologies that support economic growth without increasing environmental pressures.

According to BK, the financing model could eventually be extended to other companies interested in adopting electric transport solutions, as well as agribusinesses seeking environmentally friendly equipment for processing and storage.

For Numa Logistics, the shift to electric vehicles is primarily an economic decision.

Francine Uwamahoro, the company’s Rwanda Country Manager, said diesel-powered transport has become increasingly expensive and unpredictable, while electric vehicles offer a significant reduction in operating costs.

“When we compare operating costs, electric trucks can reduce expenses by about 60 percent compared to diesel trucks,” she said. “Electricity is produced locally, unlike diesel, which must be imported. Fuel prices are also volatile and every increase immediately affects transport costs.”

She said the savings are expected to benefit both the company and its customers by making logistics services more affordable.

Kabisa, which has built its business around electric mobility in Rwanda, says concerns about the ability of electric trucks to operate over long distances are already being disproven.

Apophia Muhoza, Managing Director of Kabisa Rwanda, said the newly launched trucks were driven from Tanzania to Kigali using electric power, demonstrating their practicality for regional transport.

“We want to reassure people that these trucks work,” Muhoza said. “The 12 trucks we launched today were brought from Tanzania to Kigali and have now been operating successfully for three months.”

The introduction of electric heavy-duty trucks comes as Rwanda accelerates efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner transport technologies.

While electric motorcycles, cars and buses have become increasingly visible on Rwandan roads, the launch marks the country’s first significant entry into electric freight transport, a sector that plays a critical role in agriculture, trade and industrial development.

For BK, Numa Logistics and Kabisa, the project is both a business investment and a test of whether electric mobility can transform one of the most expensive segments of Rwanda’s transport sector.

Visited 5 times, 5 visit(s) today