How Kigali Public Library’s Writing Competition is Shaping Rwanda’s Young Storytellers

When a young Rwandan boy won the Kigali Public Library’s National Writing Competition for the third time, his victory became more than a personal achievement. It transformed an entire school community.

Teachers began encouraging more students to write. Participation at his school surged. Last year, the school recorded one of the highest submission rates in the country, inspired largely by one student’s repeated success.

For Kigali Public Library Director Tessy Rusera, that story captures exactly what the competition was designed to achieve: not simply producing winners, but building a generation of young Rwandans confident enough to express themselves through writing.

“What that has done is that it has pushed the school to encourage more of their students to join,” Rusera said during a media interview held Tuesday at Kigali Public Library premises. “That, to us, is a huge success story.”

The boy’s identity remains undisclosed because the judging process is anonymized, with participants assigned codes rather than names to ensure fairness. Yet his impact is visible far beyond the awards he collected. His writings have now been published three times through local publishing partnerships, giving other children stories they can recognize as their own.