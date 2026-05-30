Government and PSF Agree on How to Fix the Problems Holding Back the Economy

BUGESERA— Rwanda’s economic hurdles are no longer defined by a lack of vision or development frameworks, but by the friction between policy design and the systems tasked with converting those ideas into production, trade, and investment outcomes.

This execution gap took center stage during a three-day public-private retreat at the Gako Military Academy, where government officials and corporate leaders mapped out the institutional bottlenecks dragging on the country’s ambitious growth agenda.

Under the Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), Rwanda is targeting a bold average annual growth rate of 9.3% through 2029, while aiming to lift per capita income from $1,040 to $1,369 over the same period.

Officiating the opening of the retreat, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, stressed that achieving these milestones hinges entirely on moving past bureaucratic silos.

“These ambitions cannot be achieved without the direct and active participation of the private sector,” Sebahizi noted, framing the gathering as a joint sandbox to isolate regulatory hurdles and co-create immediate, practical fixes.

Fixing Fragmented Value Chains

Fragmented value chains, where multiple constraints combine to slow economic activity and undermine competitiveness, continue to hamper the growth and survival of private businesses.

The minister identified limited access to affordable financing, shortages of raw and packaging materials, high energy costs, and gaps in specialized technical skills as key challenges requiring urgent intervention.

Participants noted that these issues should not be viewed as isolated obstacles but as interconnected bottlenecks affecting the broader economy.

Robert Rukundo, Chairperson of the Association of Horticulture Exporters in Rwanda, said sustainable growth depends on stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector.

“It is very difficult for the private sector to operate in isolation without government support. The private sector brings efficiency and speed, while the government provides regulation and helps connect businesses to global markets,” he said.

Rukundo said the goal is not simply to identify challenges but to address the barriers that continue to constrain business growth and investment.

“The purpose of this meeting is to ensure that existing challenges and hindrances are either eliminated or significantly reduced,” he said.

Participants agreed that improving economic performance will require stronger linkages among producers, processors, financiers, regulators and exporters, enabling value chains to function more efficiently from production to market.

From Coordination to Performance

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