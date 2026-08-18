New Orders Put Super One Industries on a Bigger Manufacturing Path After Expo 2026

KIGALI – For Super One Industries Ltd, the biggest reward at this year’s Rwanda International Trade Fair was not only the trophy it carried home for being named Best Exhibitor in the Made-in-Rwanda category.

It was the crowds that kept filling its exhibition stand, the new orders that emerged from those conversations, and the growing confidence that products made in Rwanda can compete on the highest standards.

The Kigali-based manufacturer marked a major milestone for a company that has quietly built its reputation by producing quality household plastic products for Rwandan families.

The recognition comes during the fourth appearance at the country’s biggest trade exhibition, but according to the company’s Public Relations and Communication Officer, Joshua Tuyisenge, this years’ experience was unlike any before.

“This expo has been very special because people have been very curious to know more about us. The morale has been high, and this is exactly what we set out to achieve this time around,” Tuyisenge said.

A Stand That Drew Unprecedented Attention

Throughout the exhibition, the Super One Industries stand attracted a steady stream of visitors, including government officials, business leaders and other high-profile guests eager to learn more about the company’s products and manufacturing journey.

For a business that has participated in the trade fair four times, the level of interest signaled something important.

Apart from increasing visibility, the conversations opened new business opportunities, with customers requesting products the company had not previously manufactured.

“We have even received orders to start manufacturing some things that we have not been manufacturing before,” he said.

Building Confidence in Made-in-Rwanda Manufacturing

The award reflects the company’s broader mission of proving that locally manufactured products can match international standards while remaining accessible to ordinary consumers.

Operating from Plot D9 in Phase Two of the Kigali Special Economic Zone, the company manufactures a wide range of household plastic products using modern injection-moulding and blow-moulding technology. Its portfolio includes jerrycans, buckets, basins, crates, chairs and other everyday essentials, reflecting the scale of its manufacturing operations, which now serve customers in six export markets across the region.

The company also emphasizes the use of high-quality virgin plastic materials to ensure durability and consistent product standards. At the same time, it has invested in energy-efficient machines, recycling and environmental protection practices, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

“We are sure to represent the country on international standards because we try to manufacture essential, standard products that are also affordable,” Tuyisenge said.

That philosophy aligns closely with Rwanda’s growing manufacturing ambitions, where local industries are increasingly encouraged to create products that reduce reliance on imports while strengthening the Made-in-Rwanda brand.

Recognition That Inspires Growth

For the company’s team, the award carries special meaning because it represents years of consistent effort rather than a single successful exhibition.

“This award is surely befitting, and it is a true reward for our hard work as a team. It is very impressive that the country’s leadership is focused on helping us grow and understand our problems and challenges,” Tuyisenge said.

Such engagement, he said, gives local manufacturers greater confidence to continue investing in production and innovation.

For Super One Industries, the excitement generated during the trade fair is expected to extend well beyond the exhibition grounds, with a strong digital presence through its official website and active social media platforms making it easier for customers, distributors and business partners to connect.

With stronger public recognition, new manufacturing opportunities and growing customer confidence, the company now looks beyond Rwanda’s borders, aiming to expand its regional market presence while continuing to support the Made-in-Rwanda brand in reaching international standards.

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