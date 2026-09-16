As Government Spending Shrinks, Household Consumption Takes Lion’s Share of Economy

KIGALI — Rwanda’s latest economic data points to a notable shift in what is driving activity in the economy: households are spending more, while government consumption is declining.

Household final consumption expenditure accounted for 74% of Rwanda’s gross domestic product in the second quarter of 2026, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda. In real terms, household consumption increased 13% from a year earlier.

The increase came as government final consumption fell 6% over the same period.

The figures do not by themselves show that Rwandans have suddenly become a nation of carefree consumers. But they do show that household demand is playing a substantially larger role in economic activity at a time when government consumption is moving in the opposite direction.

The shift is particularly visible when the quarterly figures are compared. Household consumption represented 69% of gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2025, rising to 72% in the first quarter of 2026 and 74% in the second quarter.

That makes household spending one of the more striking features hidden behind Rwanda’s headline 9.4% economic growth in the quarter.

In money terms, the economy was also substantially larger than a year earlier. Rwanda’s gross domestic product reached Rwf7,174 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared with Rwf5,799 billion in the same quarter of 2025. That is an increase of Rwf1,375 billion, or roughly $940 million, in economic output at current prices.

Looking at the trailing 12 months from the third quarter of 2025 through the second quarter of 2026, Rwanda’s economy produced close to Rwf25,833 billion, or around $17.7 billion, at current prices. This provides a broader sense of the scale the economy has reached, although it should not be confused with an official full-year 2026 GDP figure, which will only be confirmed after all four quarters of the year have been recorded.

The distinction between current prices and real growth is important. The Rwf1,375 billion increase reflects both the expansion of economic activity and the effect of higher prices. After stripping out those price effects, the economy grew 9.4% in real terms.

The broader consumption figures reinforce the picture. Wholesale and retail trade expanded by 18% in real terms, while transport grew 7%. Hotels and restaurants increased by 5%, and information and communication recorded one of the fastest rates of expansion in the economy, at 29%.

Taken together, the figures suggest an economy in which domestic demand is becoming increasingly important.

But the data leaves open an important question: what is causing households to spend more?

One possibility is stronger purchasing power and confidence. When households feel more secure about their incomes and economic prospects, they may be more willing to spend on goods and services rather than postpone purchases or retain more of their resources as savings.

The GDP figures, however, cannot establish that explanation on their own.

Consumption can rise for several reasons, including higher incomes, increased access to credit, population growth and changes in prices. The report measures expenditure and economic output; it does not provide a direct measure of consumer confidence or explain why individual households changed their spending behaviour.

There is also an important price dimension to the numbers.

Rwanda’s GDP at current market prices increased 23.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, considerably faster than the 9.4% increase in real GDP. The GDP deflator, a broad measure of price changes in the economy, increased 13.1%.

That means the 13% growth in real household consumption is more significant than a simple increase in the amount of money households spent. It indicates that, after adjusting for price changes, the volume of goods and services consumed by households increased substantially.

The expenditure data also reveals another tension in the economy.

Gross capital formation — a broad measure of investment — increased 32% in real terms. Exports of goods and services grew 19%, but imports rose even faster, by 36%.

The result was a larger resource deficit, with the value of imports exceeding exports by about Rwf938 billion in the second quarter at current prices, compared with Rwf783 billion a year earlier.

This means the rise in household demand is occurring alongside a rapid expansion in investment and imports.

The composition of growth is also changing on the production side. Industry grew 18% and contributed 3.9 percentage points to overall GDP growth, while services expanded 7% and contributed 3.7 percentage points.

Within services, the 18% expansion in wholesale and retail trade is particularly relevant to the household-consumption story. Stronger household demand feeds directly into businesses that sell goods and services to consumers.

Yet the rise in consumption should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that households are becoming wealthier.

Rwanda’s population grew by about 2.2% over the year, meaning part of the increase in total household consumption reflects a larger population. Real consumption per person therefore provides a more meaningful measure of whether the average volume of goods and services consumed is rising.

The second-quarter figures suggest that it is.

The real GDP increase of 9.4% was substantially above population growth, implying an increase in real output per person. But GDP per person is not the same as household income, and the figures do not show how the gains from economic growth were distributed across households.

That distinction matters because an economy can experience strong consumer spending without every household experiencing the same improvement in living standards.

For Rwanda, the more revealing story may therefore not be simply that the economy grew by 9.4%.

It is that households are becoming a much larger force within that growth.

Government consumption declined while household consumption expanded strongly. Retail activity accelerated. Services linked to everyday economic activity continued to grow. Investment surged. And imports expanded rapidly alongside domestic demand.

Whether this represents the beginnings of a more confident consumer economy — with people increasingly willing to spend on themselves, entertainment, travel, communications and other discretionary goods and services — requires evidence beyond the national accounts.

Consumer-confidence surveys, household income data, bank lending, savings rates and retail-sales information would help answer that question.

For now, the GDP figures establish something narrower but significant: in Rwanda’s second-quarter economy, the household, rather than government consumption, was carrying the larger share of final demand.

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