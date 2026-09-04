BPR Bank Launches Scholarship Programme for 50 Students

KIGALI — BPR Bank Rwanda has launched a six-year scholarship programme that will support 50 students from underprivileged backgrounds through secondary school.

The BPR Scholars Programme, launched on Friday, September 4, will provide scholarships to 25 boys and 25 girls from different districts across Rwanda.

Through the BPR Bank Foundation, the bank will cover essential school requirements for the students from Senior One to Senior Six, enabling them to remain in school and complete their secondary education.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education, which will help identify and select eligible beneficiaries and ensure the initiative aligns with national education priorities.

BPR Bank said the programme is intended to address financial and socio-economic barriers that prevent some talented students from enrolling in, remaining in or completing secondary education.

The scholarship will go beyond covering school requirements. Beneficiaries will also take part in a structured mentorship programme focused on academic and personal development.

The mentorship will cover areas including goal setting, life skills, confidence building and career planning. Students will also receive guidance on opportunities for further education and employment.

Vincent Ngirikiringo, Chief Financial Officer of BPR Bank Rwanda, said the bank wanted to make a long-term commitment to the students rather than provide short-term financial assistance.

“We believe that every young person deserves an opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of their background,” Ngirikiringo said.

He said the programme would provide both financial support and guidance throughout the students’ secondary education.

The bank said the programme also seeks to promote inclusion and equal opportunity by supporting deserving students from different backgrounds.

The launch marks the beginning of a six-year commitment during which BPR Bank plans to remain engaged with the scholars as they progress from Senior One to Senior Six.

Ngirikiringo said the bank hopes the beneficiaries will develop beyond academic achievement.

“Our hope is that the BPR Scholars will not only succeed academically, but also grow into confident, capable and responsible young people who can contribute meaningfully to their families, communities and Rwanda’s future,” he said.

BPR Bank said the programme is part of the wider work of its foundation, which focuses on education and enterprise development.

The bank is a member of KCB Group and provides financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Rwanda.

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