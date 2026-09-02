Kagame Tells Investment Board to Turn Rwanda’s Business Pitch Into Results

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame has told Rwanda’s investment agency to sharpen its focus on results as the government seeks to attract more private capital, expand exports and tourism, and make the economy more competitive.

Kagame joined the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Board of Directors for a meeting Wednesday at the agency’s offices in Kigali, where the board reviewed priorities aimed at accelerating private-sector-led growth.

The message from the President was direct: attracting investors is only part of the job. Rwanda must also make it easier for businesses to operate, expand and deliver results.

Kagame stressed delivery, accountability and continuous improvement of the business environment, according to a statement from his office.

The meeting comes as Rwanda seeks to shift more of the burden of economic expansion toward the private sector. The government has invested heavily in infrastructure, digital services and business reforms while positioning Kigali as a regional centre for investment and services.

The challenge now is converting that positioning into larger flows of private investment, stronger exports and more jobs.

RDB sits at the centre of that effort. Its responsibilities include investment promotion and facilitation, export development and tourism promotion, making it one of the government’s main interfaces with domestic and foreign investors.

For international investors, the emphasis on delivery is significant. Rwanda has built a reputation for relatively efficient public administration and a business-friendly regulatory environment, but attracting investment is increasingly competitive as African economies compete for the same pools of global capital.

The government is seeking investment across sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, infrastructure, financial services and other areas capable of generating exports and employment.

Kagame’s intervention also puts pressure on RDB to measure its success beyond the number of investors or projects it attracts.

The ultimate test is whether companies actually establish operations, expand production, create jobs and generate exports.

That focus is particularly important for Rwanda, a landlocked economy with a relatively small domestic market. Sustained growth therefore depends heavily on productivity, investment and access to regional and international markets.

The President urged the board to maintain a strong focus on execution while continuously improving conditions for businesses and investors.

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