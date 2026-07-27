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Kagame Meets RPF Senior Cadres to Discuss Party’s Future

by KT Press Staff Writer
written by KT Press Staff Writer

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame on Monday afternoon met senior cadres of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), urging them to uphold the party’s values as Rwanda advances its development agenda.

The meeting, held at Intare Arena, focused on the RPF’s history and its role in transforming Rwanda over the past three decades.

According to Village Urugwiro, Kagame emphasized the importance of party members remaining committed to the RPF’s core principles, including people-centered governance, accountability and service to citizens.

The discussions also examined the party’s role in supporting Rwanda’s continued social and economic transformation, with leaders stressing that the country’s future progress depends on disciplined leadership and adherence to the values that have guided the RPF since it came to power in 1994.

The meeting was part of the party’s ongoing internal engagements as it reflects on its legacy while preparing for the next stage of Rwanda’s development.

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