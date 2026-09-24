Justice Has No Expiry Date: What the Charging of Dr Vincent Bajinya Means for Genocide Fugitives Worldwide

For more than two decades, Vincent Bajinya lived quietly in the United Kingdom under the alias Vincent Brown. Granted British citizenship in 2004 after what appears to have been minimal background screening, the former medical doctor managed to evade justice for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

That changed when British prosecutors recently brought charges against him. Bajinya is accused of encouraging the murder of Tutsi in Kigali, supervising deadly roadblocks in the Rugenge district, and participating in the murders of specific individuals, including a mother and her baby. He now faces one count of conduct ancillary to genocide and six counts of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity.

While Bajinya’s arrest is no longer breaking news, the decision by the UK’s Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team to formally charge him carries profound legal and moral significance. It marks a historic moment as the first time British authorities have directly prosecuted a suspect on UK soil for offences related to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

For years, the UK faced criticism for refusing to extradite genocide suspects, leaving survivors with the painful impression that justice was being denied. By pursuing prosecutions directly under its domestic war crimes laws, the UK has demonstrated that fugitives cannot necessarily escape accountability simply by finding refuge on British soil. It signals a significant shift from providing sanctuary to pursuing justice.

Bajinya’s flight is familiar. After the genocide against the Tutsi, he fled to Kenya, where he became part of a network of influential figures from the former regime, including Akazu elites, hate media figures, and political architects of the genocide.

When he arrived in the UK in 1999, the same year he was flagged by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, he settled into suburban life. He later changed his name to “Brown”, which a Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge said was likely an attempt to conceal his identity.

The charges against Bajinya send a clear message to genocide fugitives still hiding across Europe, North America and elsewhere: genocide has no statute of limitations, and changing your name does not erase your past.

For survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, every prosecution is another step toward truth and accountability. For those who helped orchestrate or carry out the killings and believed they had successfully built new lives abroad, Bajinya’s case offers a sobering reminder: the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.

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