Rwanda, China Race to Deliver Major Kigali Access Road in Under 20 Months

KIGALI – Rwanda’s government and its Chinese partner have begun construction of a major road project linking Prince House, Giporoso and Masaka, with authorities pushing for the 10.3-kilometre route to be completed well ahead of its original 30-month schedule.

The project officially entered the construction phase on Tuesday.

Rwanda’s State Minister for Infrastructure, Col. Claudien Bizimungu, urged the contractor and other stakeholders to use every opportunity to accelerate the works.

“I am informed that the contract period for this project is 30 months but given the urgency and importance of this road to the people of Kigali, I would like to encourage the contractor and all stakeholders to explore every possible opportunity to complete the works in less than 20 months,” Bizimungu said.

The project is expected to become an important part of Kigali’s urban transport network. It covers approximately 10.3 kilometres and includes major upgrades to the existing road infrastructure.

About 9 kilometres will be expanded into a six-lane road. The project will also include an interchange with a flyover and underpass, as well as bridges, drainage systems and street lighting.

Authorities expect the upgraded route to ease congestion and reduce travel times. It is also expected to improve road safety and make it easier for residents to reach jobs, markets and essential services.

The project comes as Kigali expands and demand for efficient urban transport continues to rise. Bizimungu urged residents to remain patient during construction.

He asked road users to follow designated diversion routes and comply with traffic management measures.

He also called for close coordination between the contractor, the City of Kigali, the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), Rwanda National Police and other institutions.

The aim is to minimize disruption and protect road users while construction is underway.

“We believe that, through strong coordination, efficient planning, adequate mobilization of resources and close collaboration among all stakeholders, it is possible to ensure that the works are completed as quickly as reasonably possible,” he said.

A road with regional economic significance

China has described the project as an important part of its cooperation with Rwanda.

Chinese Ambassador Gao Wenqi said the road was identified as a key bilateral initiative during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s 2018 state visit to Rwanda.

Xi and President Paul Kagame discussed the importance of the project during that visit, according to Wenqi.

Once completed, the road will improve connections between central Kigali, the Kigali Special Economic Zone, the Eastern Industrial Zone, the Masaka Medical Complex and surrounding communities.

The route will also connect with major eastward transport corridors leading towards seaports.

Wenqi said this could help reduce transport and logistics costs and support businesses operating along the corridor.

The combination of an elevated overpass, an underpass tunnel and upgraded road infrastructure will also make the project one of Kigali’s more significant modern urban transport developments, he said.

China to support skills transfer

The project is also being used to strengthen Rwanda’s local technical capacity.

Chinese and Rwandan teams have established a road and bridge training program at the construction site. The program combines practical training, academic learning, technical exchanges and seminars.

It is designed to expose Rwandan engineers and young workers to Chinese technical standards, construction methods and project-management experience.

“The program is intended to expose Rwandan engineers and young workers to Chinese technical standards, construction practices and project-management experience,” Wenqi said.

RTDA Director General Imena Munyampenda said the agency would oversee the project on behalf of the government.

He described it as a complex 10.3-kilometre project involving multiple structures. He said all partners were committed to completing the works in the shortest possible time.

The project is being financed through a grant from the Government of China.

Bizimungu described the support as another demonstration of the longstanding relationship between Rwanda and China.

The immediate challenge is now to deliver the complex infrastructure while keeping one of Kigali’s important transport corridors moving.

For the government, the target is clear: turn a project originally scheduled for 30 months into a road that could be ready in less than 20 months.

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