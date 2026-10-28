Rwanda’s Post-Genocide Recovery Offers Lessons for Youth, PM Tells Russia–Africa Forum

MOSCOW – Rwanda’s recovery from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi shows how young people can help rebuild a country, but also how their energy can be manipulated to fuel violence, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has told a Russia–Africa youth forum in Moscow.

Addressing the forum at MGIMO University on October 29, Nsengiyumva said Rwanda’s experience demonstrated the importance of national unity, reconciliation and policies that give young people opportunities to contribute to development.

He said more than one million people were killed in the Genocide against the Tutsi in just 100 days. Young people were manipulated by the regime responsible for the atrocities, he said, but others took up the struggle to end the tragedy.

Nsengiyumva highlighted the role of the Rwanda Patriotic Army, led by Paul Kagame, who was in his early 30s at the time. After securing the country, he said, the young liberators chose reconciliation over revenge and unity over division.

“Your past may shape your journey, but it does not have to define your destination,” the Prime Minister told the young participants, urging them to use their knowledge, creativity and networks to build cross-border partnerships.

Rwanda’s development experience

Nsengiyumva said Rwanda’s recovery had involved firm action against corruption, progressive business regulations and investments in infrastructure, digital transformation and skills development.

He also pointed to Rwanda’s visa-free policy for citizens of all African countries, describing the removal of barriers between countries as important for economic integration and opportunities for young people.

He said Rwanda’s development vision extended beyond its borders, arguing that Africa’s future depended on countries working together to enable young people to move, exchange ideas, establish businesses and contribute to shared prosperity.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Rwanda’s efforts to promote tourism and investment, including its engagement with Formula 1, which he said could showcase Rwanda and Africa while creating opportunities in technology, engineering, tourism, business and sport.

Youth in governance and peacekeeping

Nsengiyumva said Rwanda’s approach to youth development included constitutional provisions guaranteeing young people representation in Parliament.

He also highlighted Rwanda’s contribution to United Nations peacekeeping operations, saying the country deploys young men and women in uniform to protect vulnerable communities and save lives in conflict zones.

He acknowledged that Rwanda had not solved every challenge facing young people but said the country was working to ensure they could participate actively in finding solutions.

The Prime Minister called on educational institutions, including MGIMO, to strengthen connections between young people from Russia and Africa.

He urged participants to build relationships across borders that could generate ideas, businesses and initiatives to improve people’s lives.

Putin hosts leaders at Russia–Africa reception

During his visit to Moscow, Nsengiyumva also attended a reception hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin for leaders participating in the Russia–Africa Summit.

The engagements brought together discussions on Africa’s development experience, youth participation and cooperation between Russia and African countries.

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