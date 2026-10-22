Nigerian Army Chief Tours Rwanda’s Military Equipment Factory

KIGALI – Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for greater African investment in local defence manufacturing to reduce dependence on foreign military equipment.

Shaibu made the remarks during a visit to the Rwanda Engineering and Manufacturing Corporation (REMCO) in Kigali on Wednesday, October 21, as part of his official visit to Rwanda.

He was received by REMCO Chief Executive Officer Emile Rugambajye. The visit focused on the company’s manufacturing capabilities and the role of African technology in addressing security challenges.

Established in 2018, REMCO operates in the Kigali Special Economic Zone. The government-owned company specialises in engineering and manufacturing, including precision machining, metal casting, fabrication and the production of machinery, equipment and spare parts.

The company also manufactures weapons in collaboration with Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), an Israeli firearms manufacturer.

The weapons showcased by REMCO included sniper rifles, assault rifles, machine guns and pistols. Other are military tanks among the equipment displayed at the exhibition during the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa in Kigali.

The weapons have been used by the Rwanda Defence Force, the Israeli military and other countries.

Lt Gen Shaibu said African countries need to invest in research and development, strengthen local expertise and build technological partnerships to produce their own solutions to security challenges.

The visit also highlighted the importance of strengthening Nigeria’s domestic defence industry, including through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Local manufacturing can help the military maintain equipment, improve access to spare parts and sustain operations while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

The Nigerian Army said the engagement reflected the need for African countries to develop their own technologies and manufacturing capacity as security threats evolve and global defence supply chains face uncertainty.

The visit also underscored opportunities for African countries to cooperate in research, innovation and defence production to strengthen continental security and industrial development.

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