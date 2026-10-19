Rwanda, Nigeria Seek Closer Military Ties Through Training, Defence Production

KIGALI – Rwanda and Nigeria plan to expand military cooperation through cadet exchanges, joint training, logistics and local production of military equipment.

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, arrived in Rwanda on October 18 for a five-day official visit ending October 23.

On Monday, October 19, Shaibu visited Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) headquarters in Kigali. He met Chief of Defence Staff General Mubarakh Mugannga, before holding talks with RDF Army Chief of Staff Major General Vincent Nyakarundi.

The meetings focused on strengthening existing military ties. The two delegations also discussed defence and security issues of mutual interest.

Shaibu said the two sides had agreed to implement existing memoranda of understanding covering military training, exchanges of instructors and logistics personnel.

“Following today’s discussions, we have made key promises to implement the various memoranda of understanding that have been there between both countries in the areas of training, exchange of directing staff as well as logisticians,” he said.

Under one proposal, two Nigerian Defence Academy cadets would train at the Rwanda Military Academy for four years. The plan also provides for Rwandan cadets to receive training in Nigeria.

The two armies also discussed exchanges of military personnel and expanded training in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency. Other areas include Military Police training, logistics and preparation for peace support operations.

The training would involve Nigeria’s Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre.

Shaibu said closer cooperation would help both armies share expertise, improve operational readiness and respond to emerging security threats.

Defence Production

Shaibu also proposed cooperation between the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and Rwanda’s defence engineering and procurement institutions.

The aim is to support local production of military equipment, develop technology and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Nyakarundi welcomed the proposals. He commended the Nigerian Army for providing specialised Military Police and intelligence training to Rwandan personnel.

He also called for greater cooperation in professional military education. He cited Nigeria’s Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Army War College Nigeria and National Defence College as potential partners.

The proposals build on existing defence ties between the two countries. Their implementation would expand training opportunities and strengthen their military capabilities.

Visit to Genocide Memorials

Earlier on Monday, Shaibu and his delegation visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where they paid tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. They also visited the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.

Shaibu paid tribute to the Rwandan Patriotic Army for its role in ending the genocide. He highlighted the 600 personnel who defended Kigali during the killings.

He described their courage and sacrifice as lasting lessons in national resolve and military leadership.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts by Rwanda and Nigeria to strengthen defence relations through military training, operational cooperation and the development of local defence capabilities.

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