The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is obviously obsessed with Rwanda. It has found yet another target for its complaints among the many projects Rwanda is involved in: a partnership between Kigali and five European countries, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece and the Netherlands, on the resettlement of asylum seekers.

Rather than confronting its own domestic challenges head-on, particularly persistent insecurity, chronic hunger and a deadly Ebola epidemic, Kinshasa has once again chosen to focus on Rwanda’s partnerships.

What the world is witnessing is not the smart diplomacy the Congolese leadership imagines it is practising, but a familiar pattern of complaints, accusations, protests and political grandstanding.

It is difficult to understand how a government that is so utterly failing to address insecurity across its territory, deliver essential public services, contain an epidemic that has now claimed more than 5,000 lives, and meet the basic needs of its population can find so much time and energy to challenge other countries over decisions concerning their own migration and asylum policies.

Germany, Austria, Denmark, Greece and the Netherlands are sovereign countries with their own institutions, national interests and foreign policy priorities. They determine their international partnerships through their respective legal and diplomatic frameworks.

Kinshasa’s persistent attempts to sabotage virtually every Rwanda-related international engagement are not just infantile and exhausting; they should raise serious questions about the regime’s priorities and, frankly, the soundness of mind of its leaders.

“Rwanda lives rent-free in Kinshasa’s foreign policy” is the expression that comes to mind. The Tshisekedi regime is obsessed with keeping tabs on Rwanda, opposing its international engagements and mobilising diplomatic pressure against Kigali. Whether it is economic cooperation, tourism, sports diplomacy or development initiatives, Kinshasa seems determined to find something to denounce.

Yet this obsession does nothing meaningful for ordinary Congolese citizens. Condemning Rwanda’s partnership with European countries will not restore security in North Kivu and South Kivu. It will not neutralise armed groups, address the FDLR issue, rebuild public institutions, create jobs or improve the living conditions of millions of Congolese.

The conflicts in eastern DRC require serious political commitment, credible negotiations and concrete action to address the root causes of instability. They cannot be resolved through political theatrics.

More fundamentally, the Tshisekedi regime seems to mistake controversy for leadership. A country’s foreign policy should advance its national interests, strengthen international partnerships, attract investment and contribute to regional stability. It should not become an endless exercise in complaining about what another country is doing.

Kinshasa gives the impression that it has no foreign policy objective besides blocking or denouncing whatever Rwanda proposes or achieves on the international stage. If Kigali secures a partnership, condemn it. If Rwanda launches an initiative, oppose it. If Rwanda receives international recognition, question it.

But where is that same energy when it comes to developing a coherent national vision for the DRC?

The Congolese people deserve leadership that prioritises their well-being. They deserve a government that uses its diplomatic resources to create opportunities for its citizens rather than spending a disproportionate amount of time and energy monitoring its neighbour. A serious state acts, negotiates, builds partnerships and delivers results.

The diplomacy of lamentation achieves nothing in the long run. Rwanda’s partnerships will not disappear simply because Kinshasa disapproves of them. Nor will the DRC resolve its internal challenges by constantly pointing fingers at its neighbour.

The pressing question for Tshisekedi’s administration is not what Rwanda is doing for its people or with its partners. It is what Kinshasa itself is doing for the Congolese people.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today