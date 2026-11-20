KIGALI – When Rachel Uwineza first imagined a place where Christians could meet, worship and enjoy themselves, the picture in her mind was not that of a conventional church service.

There would be music, a DJ, a barbecue, dancing and, above all, an opportunity for people to have fun together in Christ. It was an idea she had carried for some time. When she shared it with her friend Joy Gatabazi, she discovered that the dream was not hers alone.

“It’s my dream too,” Gatabazi told her, setting the two women on a path that would eventually become Kingdom Nights, a gathering that brings worship, live music and conversations with influential people into an unconventional setting.

For the organizers, the idea was never simply to create another gospel music event. They wanted to build a space where people could enjoy fellowship without feeling that worship and having fun belonged to separate worlds.

Their conviction is that faith should be part of everyday life, including the moments people spend relaxing, celebrating and connecting with others.

Uwineza, who describes herself as a lover of Jesus, people and having fun, believes Christians can take their faith seriously without making every gathering feel formal.

“If you just concentrate and work hard, but you don’t create a moment to enjoy the goodness of God and the people that God has placed in your life, then you’re missing the whole point,” she said.

Taking Worship Beyond Church Walls

That thinking has shaped the identity of Kingdom Nights, which has a home at Kigali Universe, a downtown entertainment venue located at the rooftop of CHIC building.

The choice is deliberate, although it has also attracted questions from people who wonder why a Christian gathering would take place outside a church. The organizers say that is precisely the point.

Uwineza explains that taking worship into a familiar church environment would mean reaching many people who are already comfortable attending church, while missing those who may never consider entering one.

She draws on the biblical description of Christians as “the light of the world” and a city on a hill that cannot be hidden.

“This is downtown. This is in the middle of the town. Now tell me where else your light is going to shine if it’s not on the hills of Kigali. We are bringing the gospel to the people and not trying to call them into our own comfort zone,” she said.

The approach has not always been easy to explain. The women say they have faced questions about whether they are starting a church or a ministry, as well as criticism over the choice of venue. At times, the doubts have been difficult to ignore.

Gatabazi acknowledged that being misunderstood can make the organizers question themselves and wonder whether they made the right decision. But she says they have continued because they believe the purpose is greater than the opinions surrounding it.

When Music Becomes a Way Back to Faith

Their determination is also tied to the kind of response they have begun to receive. During one of the sessions, Gatabazi recounted the experience of one person who had stayed away from church for eight years and was recently grieving the loss of a loved one.

The person was persuaded to attend Kingdom Nights after being told it was something like karaoke, with gospel music.

She came expecting an evening of songs but ended up crying throughout the gathering, later telling the organizers that the music seemed to speak directly to their experience of grief. After the event, she asked for prayer and said they felt convinced that they should return to church.

For Gatabazi, the experience brought the purpose of the initiative into focus. It was evidence that a gathering built around music and fellowship could reach someone who had been distant from church for years.

The organizers say some people have given their lives to Christ since Kingdom Nights began in January, while others have shared personal experiences they prefer to keep private.

Kingdom Nights also includes conversations with people from different sectors, including health, education, family, government, religion, media and entertainment.

Opening Doors to Knowledge and Opportunity

The aim is to give young people access to individuals whose professional and personal journeys can offer encouragement, practical lessons and information about opportunities in Rwanda and personal life transformation.

The organizers also place considerable emphasis on the quality of the experience. They describe preparations involving musicians, rehearsals, sound, lighting, transport, guests and venue arrangements as demanding, but say they are unwilling to settle for mediocrity.

“We don’t do average,” Gatabazi of them said, explaining that the effort becomes worthwhile when someone later shares how the gathering affected them.

The partnership between Gatabazi and Uwineza has been another important part of sustaining the initiative. Both say they have learned to rely on one another and on a wider team of people who bring different talents to the project.

They describe a working relationship built on respect, open conversations and a shared commitment, even when the work becomes discouraging.

For them, Kingdom Nights is gradually becoming more than the gathering they first imagined. It is an attempt to create a community where people can worship, learn from one another and experience faith beyond the familiar settings in which they might normally encounter it.

What began with a simple picture of Christians meeting around music, a DJ and a barbecue has acquired a wider purpose of taking the experience to people who might otherwise remain outside the doors of a church.

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