An unyielding stand by its sovereignty has brought Rwanda enemies among individuals and organisations, who have always regarded having influence over the country almost as their inalienable right.

Among the organisations, none have been more virulent in their enmity than Human Rights Watch (HRW), whose anti Rwanda campaign has been so all consuming, the organisation has become inured to how it has descended into absurdity.

So egregious is HRW’s decades old anti Rwanda crusade, it earned perhaps the most excoriating, damning analysis ever levelled at an organisation of its kind, and by a career diplomat at that.

In an essay titled, The Travesty of Human Rights Watch on Rwanda, published thirteen years ago, and still freely available online, former American diplomat, Richard Johnson, forensically demonstrated how as he put it, “What Human Rights Watch (HRW) does on Rwanda is not human rights advocacy. It is political advocacy which has become profoundly unscrupulous in both its means and its ends.”

“HRW’s Board of Directors should hold Executive Director Kenneth Roth and the HRW personnel who cover Rwandan issues accountable for this travesty, which has dangerous implications for Western policy toward Rwanda and for the overall credibility of Western human rights advocacy.”

Johnson goes on to warn the organisation’s donors that they “should think seriously about what causes their money might serve. Western governments should be careful about following HRW advice, and courageous enough to challenge them publicly when need be.”

Since then, HRW has only intensified its anti Rwanda attacks, confident it seems that it can do so with complete impunity, with little to no challenge. The attacks which could never withstand close scrutiny at the best of times, have become increasingly preposterous.

There is no incident in Rwanda about which the organisation does not release a report, calling for “an independent investigation,” accusing the hugely popular government of Rwanda, of crimes against its own people, often, if not always, in contradiction to what the people themselves say.

Examples of this absurdity are legion, from the notorious claims that Rwanda was summarily executing petty thieves, only for the would be victims to emerge, asking why they were being declared dead, to blaming the government for suicides, fatal road accidents and drug addicts dying from drug overdose.

Ludicrous as they all are however, they may be surpassed by HRW latest “report,” on the awful murder of former Rwanda soldier, Sergeant-Major Robert Kabera, in Luwala, a suburb of the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The former Sergeant-Major, fled his native Rwanda, to neighbouring Uganda, in 2020. Last month he was murdered in circumstances that are yet to be determined by police. What is known is that he was involved in disagreements with a number of individuals, and it is rumoured his murder may have been related to these quarrels.

But HRW has never allowed the absence of authoritative information to get in the way of their anti Rwanda campaign. Almost immediately after Kabera’s murder came to light, they saw an opportunity to try to link another death to Rwanda.

Their report or statement took no account of the victim’s life in Uganda, their only interest was that he had made critcisms of the government of Rwanda. That it would seem was enough for them to insinuate that Rwanda was in some way involved in the killing. They peremptorilly demanded of Ugandan authorities that they “should investigate all possible motives for the killing and take immediate steps to protect Rwandan dissidents and refugees in the country.”

And their use of the term “dissident” is worth close attention. When the description is invoked, figures like Nobel prize winning physicist, Andrei Sakharov, Nobel prize winning writer Alexander Sozhernitsyn, come to mind. Both sacrificed distinguished lives in the name of principle, and humanity’s common good.

Then we have Seargent-Major Kabera’s claims to the word dissident, or HRW’s claiming of it on his behalf. Until 2020 when he flees Rwanda, he is a member of a military band in the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF). His singing makes him something of a minor celebrity.

But he is also known to lack discipline when it comes to consumption of alcohol, which it is alleged, would bring out something rather disturbing about his make up. After one particular drinking bout, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted his own daughter, at the time only twelve years old. The allegation was in fact, rape, which in Rwanda, can carry a life sentence, if the alleged perpetrator is convicted.

Rather than face his accuser, a member of his own household, Kabera escapes to Uganda, where he asks for political asylum. Not long after that, he begins his life as a “dissident,” by creating a youtube channel, during which, in the words of HRW, he becomes “an outspoken critic of the Rwandan government.”

Predictably, Kabera was immediately embraced by the so called Rwanda National Congress (RNC), an anti Rwanda group set up by former Rwandan army General, Kayumba Nyamwasa. For the RNC, Kabera, a well known member of the RDF, will have seemed like a dream recruit. But he would go on to fall out with them, as he flirted with other anti Rwanda groups, including the unrepentantly extremist defrocked priest, Thomas Nahimana, who now comically spends much of his time selling passports, in the name of his Rwandan government in exile, on social media.

Kabera’s flight from Rwanda was not because he was an “outspoken critic of the Rwanda government,” as HRW predictably rushed to claim, but rather because someone in his personal circle, reproted him to the police, for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter.

In many ways however, HRW can justifiably claim credit for Kabera’s decision to opt for flight from justice rather than face his accuser in the court of law. It is unlikely that but for HRW’s decades old anti Rwanda campaign, which often fabricates imagined abuses of human rights in Rwanda, it would not have occurred to Kabera, that he could deflect attention away from his alleged crime, by claiming political asylum.

He was certain that he only had to make any claim, however ludicrous against the government of Rwanda, and HRW would be in his corner, trumpeting those claims. What he may have failed to understand however, is what Richard Johson outlined so well. The organisation has its own anti Rwanda agenda, that has little to do with human rights advocacy, and Kabera would be entertained for as long as he served that agenda.

Kabera’s journey is now reached its final destination, a sad, horrific end to a human being’s life, but for HRW, just another opportunity to demonise Rwanda, when the truth of it all is that had he stayed in Rwanda, he would have been brought to justice, and if convicted served his sentence, or his liberty returned if not.

Either way, his loved ones would have been spared the pain of contemplating what must have been horrifying last moments of his life.

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