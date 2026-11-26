The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) has raised its Central Bank Rate (CBR) from 8.75% to 9.5%, an increase of 75 basis points, stepping up efforts to contain inflation that has continued to rise despite earlier monetary policy tightening.

Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye announced the decision on Thursday, November 26, following a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which reviewed domestic and international economic developments and their implications for price stability.

The increase comes as Rwanda faces mounting inflationary pressures, particularly from food prices, which have pushed the cost of living higher for households.

Annual headline inflation averaged 15.8% in the third quarter of 2026, up from 13.2% in the previous quarter, before climbing further to 19.5% in October, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

Fresh food prices have been a major contributor to the increase. In October, they were 39.9% higher than a year earlier, while the overall food and non-alcoholic beverages category recorded an annual increase of 28.9%.

Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, stood at 11.5%, indicating that price pressures have extended beyond the more volatile food and energy categories.

The central bank aims to maintain inflation within a target range of 2% to 8%, with a medium-term objective of 5%.

Higher borrowing costs

Raising the Central Bank Rate is one of the main tools available to BNR to influence borrowing costs and control the amount of money circulating in the economy.

A higher policy rate generally pushes up interest rates charged by commercial banks, making loans more expensive for households and businesses. This can reduce borrowing and spending, helping to slow demand and ease pressure on prices.

The effects also extend to money markets. Rwanda’s interbank rate averaged 8.44% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 5.85% during the same period last year, reflecting the impact of tighter monetary conditions.

However, higher interest rates can also increase financing costs for businesses, potentially slowing investment and economic activity.

Growth remains strong

The monetary tightening comes against a backdrop of strong economic growth.

Rwanda’s economy expanded by 9.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, supported mainly by services and industry.

The challenge for monetary authorities is therefore to bring inflation under control without undermining the country’s economic growth momentum.

BNR expects inflation to begin easing progressively from the second quarter of 2027, returning to its target range by the end of that year.

The outlook remains exposed to several risks, including adverse weather conditions that could disrupt agricultural production and push food prices higher.

The bank also identified geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a potential source of further increases in international energy and commodity prices.

The Monetary Policy Committee said it would continue monitoring domestic and global economic developments and take further action where necessary to bring inflation sustainably back towards its medium-term target.

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