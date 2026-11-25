KIGALI– Africa’s growing entrepreneurial activity will not automatically translate into stronger businesses and more jobs unless young entrepreneurs learn to work together, President Paul Kagame has said.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali on Wednesday, November 25, Kagame challenged the youth to move beyond isolated efforts and build enterprises through collaboration.

The Head of State said nearly a quarter of Africa’s working-age population is actively running or starting a business, the highest rate globally.

However, he argued that the continent’s challenge is increasingly about turning that entrepreneurial energy into businesses capable of growing and making a wider economic impact.

“If scaling remains a problem, the story these numbers tell is that ideas and creativity aren’t what’s missing. Beyond the structural barriers we all know about, we often fail to talk about how working in silos is holding you back,” Kagame told his audience.

“Remember that some of the most transformational companies on this planet were not built in isolation but through collaboration. They were built from the ground up by individuals who shared a vision. We need you to do the same because we know and trust that you can,” he added.

The Role of Leaders

His remarks put collaboration alongside the more widely discussed obstacles facing African entrepreneurs, including access to finance, business regulations and the difficulty of reaching larger markets.

Kagame said the relationship between African leaders and young people must also be based on shared responsibility, with governments creating an environment in which businesses can thrive while young people take advantage of available opportunities.

“Leaders must eliminate barriers with good policies, and youth must take advantage of the opportunities created for them,” he said. Young Africans, he said, must take greater ownership of their future rather than wait for external circumstances to change.

The President urged young people to maintain high standards and remain committed to the values that guide their work, saying individual responsibility also influences what becomes possible for others.

“Real success begins when you build the life you want for yourself without waiting for anyone’s permission. Africa’s progress has depended on taking ownership of its own future,” he noted.

From Business Ideas to Continental Markets

The need to connect young entrepreneurs to financing and larger markets was also highlighted by Dr. Matthias Naab, Director of UNDP’s Regional Service Centre for Africa and Co-Chair of YouthConnekt Africa.

He said Africa’s young people need more than entrepreneurship programs, but also having their ideas connected to the resources and institutions required to turn them into sustainable businesses.

“They need ecosystems that connect their ideas and ambitions to finance, markets, leadership opportunities and lasting impact,” Naab said.

He identified investment in future-ready skills, unlocking financing and markets, and giving young people a meaningful role in shaping policies and institutions as three priorities for advancing Africa’s youth agenda.

The emphasis on market access comes as African countries seek to make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) work for businesses beyond national borders.

Naab said UNDP and the YouthConnekt Africa Hub had, over the preceding two days, brought together hundreds of young entrepreneurs and traders to develop export action plans and propose solutions to trade barriers under the continental trade framework.

The exercise is intended to help young businesses identify opportunities beyond their domestic markets and address some of the obstacles that limit their participation in regional trade.

For entrepreneurs seeking to expand, access to customers across African countries could provide a larger market for their products and services, although this also requires the financing, skills and business capacity to compete.

A Homegrown Initiative with Continental Reach

The summit also reflects the expansion of YouthConnekt from a Rwandan initiative into a continental platform.

Nearly a decade after its establishment in Rwanda, the initiative now operates in 39 African countries, connecting young people to opportunities, institutions and decision-makers.

Naab said the initiative’s next phase should focus on translating those connections into tangible economic opportunities, rather than measuring success by the number of programs and discussions held.

He pointed to Rwanda’s Aguka Program, which supports youth-led businesses and job creation, as one example of efforts to advance this agenda.

He also highlighted UNDP’s Pan-African Timbuktoo initiative, including its Timbuktoo HealthTech Hub in Kigali and University Innovation Pods (UniPods), which support young innovators in developing and scaling their ideas into businesses.

The summit, held under the theme “Shaping the Generational Mission”, brings together young leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners from across the continent. The three-day summit runs from November 25 to 27, 2026.

The summit has brought together young people from various African countries at the Kigali Convention Centre, alongside policymakers, business leaders, development partners and civil society representatives.

Discussions over the three days will focus on cross-border trade, technology, e-commerce, skills development and strategies for expanding employment opportunities, with young people expected to play an active role in shaping solutions to the challenges they face.

YouthConnekt was launched by the Government of Rwanda in 2017 in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

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