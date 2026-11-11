RGB Identifies “Negative Narratives” on Rwanda’s Governance as a Threat

KIGALI – The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has identified negative narratives about Rwanda’s governance as one of the threats facing the country, according to its new 2026–2029 Strategic Plan.

The plan does not propose a specific programme to fight such narratives. Instead, RGB says it will focus on producing research, publishing governance reports, engaging citizens and improving public services.

The four-year plan has a budget of Rwf7.3 billion. It lists negative narratives in its SWOT analysis of the country’s governance agenda.

One of RGB’s main approaches will be to produce more research on governance and citizens’ experiences with public services. It plans to conduct at least 25 studies and publish 30 policy briefs by 2029.

The board also wants to make more governance reports available to the public, increasing their accessibility from 35% to 100% by 2029.

Another part of the plan involves taking Rwanda’s Home-Grown Solutions to international audiences. Working with the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative, RGB plans to document at least 20 such solutions and share them through international exchanges and cooperation programmes.

The board also plans to work with government institutions, civil society groups, businesses, religious organisations and development partners to promote public engagement and share information about Rwanda’s governance experience. It targets at least 20 formal partnerships by 2029.

However, the plan places considerable emphasis on improving governance itself. RGB wants compliance with service delivery standards to rise from 45% to at least 90%, while at least 85% of public complaints should be resolved within set timelines.