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A heartfelt Letter of Gratitude to President Paul Kagame: a Bond Unbroken, a Cuture Reclaime

by Mupenzi David Rutaganda
written by Mupenzi David Rutaganda

President Kagame speaks to over 10,000 young people at #MeetThePresident session on Wednesday this week

Every generation is defined by the leaders who believe in its potential, before its young people fully believe in themselves. As young Rwandans sat in the filled-to-capacity BK Arena during the #MeetThePresident event, one overwhelming truth resonated across every row, every voice, and every heartbeat: we are profoundly, exceptionally lucky to be led by President Paul Kagame.

In a world where political engagement with young people is so often reduced to hollow campaign promises and distant speeches, President Kagame’s commitment to Rwanda’s youth remains uniquely personal, authentic, and relentless.

The #MeetThePresident initiative is not merely a forum or a high-level conference; it is a masterclass in inclusive leadership. It provides a direct, unmediated bridge where youth representatives from all sectors can sit with their Head of State, voice their aspirations, confront real challenges, and directly participate in shaping the trajectory of our nation.

During this gathering, the President once again demonstrated why he’s not just a leader but also a guardian of our collective destiny. His remarks were a rallying cry for us to unlock our full potential, nurture our talents, and build a responsible, patriotic, and values-driven generation.

But true empowerment requires clarity, and President Kagame never hesitates to offer the candid wisdom of a parent and mentor. His strong warning against substance abuse and destructive habits was a necessary, loving intervention.

Alcohol and drug abuse are silent thieves of potential; by urging us to embrace healthy, disciplined, and purposeful lifestyles, the Head of State reminded us that a strong nation can only be built by healthy, focused minds.

Among the many powerful truths shared at BK Arena, one principle stood out with unforgettable clarity: “Your life should not be a favor done to you by somebody else. No one can give me my life as a favor.”
These words are a masterclass in self-worth, sovereignty, and dignity. They remind every young Rwandan that our existence, our heritage, and our future belong to us alone. We do not owe our progress to external validation, nor should we ever accept our dignity as a handout. This is the cornerstone of the mindset President Kagame has instilled in an entire nation, an unyielding spirit of Ndi Umunyarwanda, Agaciro, self-reliance, and self-respect.

To the critics, opportunists, and hostile online voices who spend their days spewing revisionist propaganda and desperate attacks against Rwanda’s leadership: understand this clearly.

The bond between President Paul Kagame and the people of Rwanda especially its youth is not a political construct, a PR campaign, or something that can ever be faked. It was forged in the darkest chapters of our history, tested through decades of extraordinary transformation, and cemented by a shared vision of unity, security, and prosperity.

You cannot dismantle a bond that is written in the lived realities of millions of young people who now dream without fear, walk with head held high, and step into global arenas as equals.

Mr. President, thank you. Thank you for your time, your unwavering faith in our generation, your untiring protection of our dignity, and your fatherly guidance. We do not take for granted the rare privilege of having a leader who invests so heavily in our minds and our future.

We pledge to honor your vision, guard our unity fiercely, reject divisionism, and build a Rwanda that will make generations to come as proud as we are today.

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