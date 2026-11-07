The One Thing President Kagame Told Ruto’s Daughter on Her Wedding Day

MWANZA, Tanzania — On the shores of Lake Victoria, a wedding that brought together some of East Africa’s most prominent political families unfolded with the colour, ceremony and intimacy of a major family occasion.

Charlene Ruto, daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, married Tanzanian entrepreneur and businessman Isaya Yunge on Friday, November 6, 2026, in an elaborate white wedding at Malaika Beach Hotel and Resort in Mwanza.

The ceremony took place in the groom’s home region and brought together family members, political leaders, business figures and friends from across East Africa.

For the Ruto family, the wedding marked the culmination of months of preparations that began with a traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony in August.

The engagement and farewell ceremony was held at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, Kenya.

The wedding celebrations then moved through several family occasions before arriving in Mwanza.

On November 3, Charlene was celebrated at a bridal shower in Kenya, held around a white-and-purple theme. Rachel Ruto also hosted a “Mother’s Blessing” ceremony for her daughter.

The occasion carried a strong family and Christian symbolism. Charlene received gifts including a Bible, a framed verse from Proverbs 31, roses, suitcases and slippers.

By the time she arrived in Mwanza, the celebrations had taken on a distinctly Tanzanian character.

Charlene received a colourful traditional welcome, with dancers and luxury vehicles accompanying her arrival.

A wedding beside Lake Victoria

The main ceremony was held outdoors and was presided over by the Africa Inland Church in Tanzania.

The setting was designed around the natural beauty of Lake Victoria.

White floral arches framed the ceremony. A mirrored aisle, lined with white flowers, led towards the altar. White drapes and tents surrounded the seating area, creating an elegant setting against the lake.

The most emotional moment came when President Ruto and Rachel Ruto walked their daughter down the aisle.

The images quickly became among the most widely shared moments from the wedding, showing the Kenyan president and his wife accompanying their daughter through one of the most important moments of her life.

Charlene and Yunge exchanged vows and rings before joining their families for photographs.

The bride wore an elaborate white gown decorated with three-dimensional floral embellishments across the bodice and skirt.

The structured dress was completed by a long cathedral-style veil and a decorative hair accessory. She carried a bouquet featuring white and red roses, or flowers in similar shades.

For portraits and other moments, she later appeared in a second white outfit, a midi dress with cap sleeves and a lace-trimmed veil.

Gold and pearl earrings and other accessories completed her bridal looks.

Yunge wore a formal cream-coloured or classic white suit, although reports differed slightly on details such as the tie.

Charlene’s sisters, including Stephanie, June, Nadia and Cullie, formed part of the bridal party.

They wore elegant red and burgundy off-the-shoulder gowns and carried white rose bouquets.

Other members of the Ruto family, including siblings Nick, George, June and Nadia, were also present.

The bridal party reflected the family-centred character of the occasion. Some reports noted that there was little emphasis on a conventional group of groomsmen.

Kagame’s message

Among the distinguished guests was Rwanda’s First Lady, Mrs Jeannette Kagame.

Her presence gave the wedding another regional dimension.

She was photographed with members of the Ruto family, including President Ruto and Rachel Ruto, and participated in the celebrations.

She also delivered a special message on behalf of her husband, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

Her message was brief but personal, focusing not on politics but on the foundations of a lasting marriage.

“Mine will be very short,” she began.

“I’m bringing greetings from my husband, the President of Rwanda.”

Turning to the newlyweds, she read the message prepared in Swahili language:

“…..congratulations to you both.”

“Today, you have become husband and wife. It is a very happy day.”

She then offered the couple one piece of advice.

“I advise you just one thing.”

“Love each other through actions, not just through words.”

“Listen to each other, respect each other, and forgive each other.”

She ended with a blessing for the new family they were beginning together.

“Build your home with love, peace and faith. May God bless you greatly. Congratulations.”

The remarks were delivered in a formal setting, attracted applause from attendees, as she stood with a microphone against a floral backdrop.

Videos of the speech, showing her in a dark blue or purple dress and occasionally consulting her notes or phone, circulated widely on Rwandan social media.

Her appearance quickly became one of the most discussed elements of the wedding among Rwandan audiences.

The message also carried a regional significance.

Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania are members of the East African Community, and the wedding brought together families connected to three countries at a time when regional integration remains an important political and economic project.

Yet Jeannette Kagame’s message remained firmly focused on the couple.

There was no political speech.

Instead, she spoke about love, respect, forgiveness, peace and faith.

Her advice reflected the intimate nature of the occasion and the role she had been invited to play as a distinguished guest of the family.

The Rutos take centre stage

President Ruto and Rachel Ruto also attracted considerable attention with their outfits.

Ruto wore a distinctive burgundy and red patterned jacket over a white shirt, complemented by a bow tie, hat and cane.

Rachel wore a long floral maroon and pink dress with a wide-brimmed matching hat.

The couple’s presence added another layer to an occasion that was already attracting considerable attention across East Africa.

The guest list included senior Kenyan political figures.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula attended, as did Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and his spouse.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and several members of Parliament and governors were also present.

Among the governors was Gladys Wanga.

Comedian Eddie Butita was also among the guests.

Uganda was represented by Rt Hon Rukia Nakadama, who attended on behalf of President Yoweri Museveni.

Nakadama presented the newlyweds with a gift of USD20,000.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was not prominently reported among those attending the ceremony.

There were also reports of guests arriving by private jet and of tight security around the event.

A father’s message

After the wedding, President Ruto shared an emotional public message reflecting on his daughter’s journey into marriage.

He praised Charlene’s growth and welcomed Yunge into the family.

His advice centred on the qualities he said would help the couple build a lasting marriage: friendship, patience, kindness and forgiveness.

He also offered prayers and blessings for the couple, including wishes for good health, prosperity and children.

The message gave a more personal dimension to a wedding that had otherwise been dominated by images of political leaders, elaborate clothing and a spectacular lakeside setting.

For Ruto, the occasion was not simply the marriage of a daughter.

It was also the moment when a daughter he had watched grow up formally began a new family of her own.

A wedding with a regional audience

The Mwanza wedding generated extensive coverage in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda, with photographs and videos spreading rapidly across social media.

Images of Charlene walking down the mirrored aisle with her parents were among the most circulated.

So were photographs of the bride and groom, the bridal party, the Ruto family and Jeannette Kagame.

In Rwanda, particular attention focused on the First Lady’s attendance and her message to the couple.

Clips posted on X, Facebook and other platforms attracted thousands of views and reactions, with much of the conversation centred on the glamour of the wedding, the families involved and the cross-border nature of the celebration.

The event did not become a major global news story in the way that some royal or celebrity weddings do.

Its significance was largely regional.

It brought together political and business networks from across East Africa while remaining, at its heart, a family celebration.

The wedding also demonstrated how private family occasions involving the region’s political elite can become informal spaces for relationship-building.

There were no formal policy announcements in Mwanza.

Instead, the message came through presence.

Kenya’s president and his family hosted a wedding in Tanzania. Rwanda’s First Lady travelled to join the celebration and delivered greetings from President Kagame. Uganda sent a senior representative and a substantial gift.

The result was a gathering that blended traditional Kalenjin customs, Tanzanian hospitality, Christian ceremony and the social networks of East Africa’s political establishment.

Against the backdrop of Lake Victoria, Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge began their marriage surrounded not only by family and friends, but by a region whose political, economic and personal ties increasingly cross national borders.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today