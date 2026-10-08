Renowned Apostle Gitwaza Apologises After Sermon Remarks Link Nurses and Midwives to Satan

KIGALI — Apostle Dr. Paul Gitwaza, one of Rwanda’s best-known preachers, has apologised to nurses and midwives after a video clip from one of his sermons sparked criticism on social media.

The clip, which began circulating widely around October 6, was taken from a sermon Gitwaza delivered on August 7, 2026, at Zion Temple Celebration Center.

In the clip, Gitwaza is heard saying in Kinyarwanda: “Umwuka w’abarozi uba mu baforomo benshi, bariya babyaza, satani arabaplaça hariya.”

Roughly translated, the statement says that a spirit of witchcraft is present in many nurses and midwives and that Satan has “placed” it there.

The remarks drew criticism online, with some users saying they demeaned nurses and midwives. Others questioned whether Gitwaza had evidence for the claim and whether such statements were appropriate coming from a religious leader with a large following.

Church apology

On October 7, Authentic Word Ministries/Zion Temple Celebration Center (AWM/ZTCC) issued a communiqué signed by Gitwaza as the church’s legal representative.

The church said it became aware of the circulating clip on October 6 and acknowledged that the remarks had been understood by members of the public, particularly nurses and midwives, as disrespectful to their profession.

It said there was no intention to demean or undermine nurses, midwives or any other profession.

“However, we acknowledge that the words used caused hurt and concern,” the statement said, offering an apology to nurses, midwives and others affected.

The church also highlighted its health and community development work alongside health professionals and said it values their contribution.

According to the communiqué, church leaders reached out to representatives of nurses and midwives to express regret and open dialogue.

The two sides agreed to pursue initiatives aimed at strengthening mutual understanding, collaboration and public trust.

The church also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with its influence and pledged to exercise “wisdom, humility and respect for the dignity of every person and profession.”

Nurses and midwives respond

In a statement dated October 8, the Rwanda Nurses and Midwives Union (RNMU) said it had received the video clip “with regret.”

The union said the message dishonoured the nursing and midwifery profession and could damage its public image and the communities it serves.

It said nurses and midwives provide quality, safe and compassionate care and have contributed significantly to reducing maternal and child mortality in Rwanda.

RNMU confirmed that its leadership met Zion Temple leaders on October 7.

It said it recognised the church’s apology as “a step towards restoring respect and honor” for the profession.

RNMU president Andre Gitembagara, who signed the statement, said the union looked forward to “more positive steps” to restore the dignity and image of nurses and midwives.

What remains open

The church’s communiqué does not repeat the disputed remarks or explicitly state whether the claim about nurses and midwives has been withdrawn.

It apologises for the hurt caused by the words, while some online critics have sought a more direct retraction.

The initiatives mentioned by the church and the union have also not yet been detailed.

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