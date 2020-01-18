Mr Flavour, Dbanj Give Rwandans Free Concert

If you are in Rwanda’s capital Kigali and have no weekend plot, here is the place to go. There is an opportunity to attend a free concert.

The last day of the Creative Africa Exchange (CAX) in Kigali will end this Saturday with a totally free Umoja concert performance featuring big music names such as D’banj, Flavour and many more artists including new Rwandan music diva, Marina.

“Free show, badge to be collected at entrance with or without registration,” CAX organisers said tbrough Twitter today.

For those interested in joining the concert party to be held at Intare Conference Arena, you will be required to only carry with you an identification card.

The event organisers have also put out free transportation buses that will pick interested people from Amahoro Stadium in Remera and at KBC building in Kimihurura. Pick up tmes are

2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm today.

Speaking to the media, lead performer and Nigerian musician Mr. Flavour confirmed performance and giving Rwandans a fete and asked Rwandans to come in big numbers.

This concert is arguably the first of its kind to have big African artists perform at a free show in Kigali when it is not a national holiday like liberation day, where government normally does throw a free concert with icon musicians.