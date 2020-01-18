Huye Marathon Winners to Represent Rwanda in Poland

Félicien Muhitira aka ‘Magare’ has won the Huye Half Marathon earning himself a record as the first male to win the inaugural marathon.

The 21.9kilometers Huye marathon held in Huye district this Saturday is the first edition initiated by the ministry of Sport and culture.

The new minister of sports and culture Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju officially started off the marathon which attracted professional and fun filled competitors in the men’s and women’s categories and children of all ages.

Marthe Yankurije also emerged as the overall winner in the women’s category pocketing Rwf200,000 just as her male colleague Muhitira.

Both winners will also have an opportunity to represent Rwanda in the world championship in Poland, this March 2020.

Full Results:

Men’s category

1. Muhitira Félicien 1h05’15″

2. Mutabazi Emmanuel 1h06’39″

3. Rubayita Sirage 1h07’08″

4. Nimubona Yves 1h07’41″

5. Hakizimana John 1h07’43″

Women’s wombs

1. Yankurije Marthe 1h15’15″

2. Musabyeyezu Adeline 1h18’49″

3. Nyiranizeyimana Clementine 1h21’20″

4. Niyirora Primitive 1h22’11″

5. Mukasakindi Claudette 1h22’49″