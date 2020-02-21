Rwanda, Uganda Agree on Verification of Claims, Border Reopening Conditions

Rwanda and Uganda have taken another step further towards the normalisation of relations by agreeing to verify claims of armed groups fighting the Rwandan government operating in Uganda ahead of the planned full restoration of movement of goods and people.

At the 4th Quadripartite Summit which took place on Friday at Gatuna/Katuna Common border, which was attended by President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and facilitators President João Lourenço of Angola and President Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, it was agreed that Uganda verifies Rwanda’s allegations and revert back.

“The Summit recommended that the Republic of Uganda should, within one month, verify the allegations of the Republic of Rwanda about action from its territory by forces hostile to the Government of Rwanda,”

“If these allegations are proved, the Ugandan Government will take all measures to stop it and prevent it from happening again. This action must be verified and confirmed by the Ad-Hoc Ministerial Commission for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding of Luanda,” a Communique signed by the four heads of state reads.

Rwanda maintains that Uganda is a safe haven for armed groups targeting the government of Rwanda, including Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and RUD-Urunana which engage in terror activities.

The summit agreed that, once the recommendation is fulfilled and reported to the Heads of States, the facilitators will convene within 15 days in a Summit at Gatuna/Katuna “for the solemn reopening of borders and subsequent normalization of the relations between the two countries,”

The Heads of State did not address a press conference as planned, just delivering a communique which was read out by Angola’s Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Domingos Augusto, who said that it was a preference of the leaders.

The Heads of State noted that since their last meeting in Luanda on February 2, progress was registered, regarding the commitment of the two countries to do everything they can to eliminate the tension factors.

Rwanda and Uganda also signed an extradition treaty which will see the two countries exchange criminals and other wanted persons from either side.

“In this regard, the release of prisoners from both sides and the guarantee to continue this process in observance of the Rule of Law and the International Humanitarian Law were welcomed,”

“The Heads of State of the Republic of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo welcomed the signing of the Extradition Treaty, that took place today in the framework of the Quadripartite Summit, between the Republic of Rwanda and the Republic of Uganda, which constitutes the legal framework to handle cases of justice including those related to alleged subversive activities practiced by their nationals in the territory of the other party,” the communique reads.

The communique said President Kagame and President praised the dedication and entire availability of their Angolan and Congolese counterparts in the search for a peaceful solution in the framework of reconciliation process between the two sister countries.

The summit which lasted over 4 hours is the latest in the series of meeting between the two countries seeking to restore ties.