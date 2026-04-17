Uganda Today Launched Internet Exchange System That Rwanda Has Had for 22 Years

KIGALI — Uganda has launched a new internet system known as an IP Peering Exchange, aimed at improving speed, reducing costs, and keeping more data traffic within the country — a move that brings it closer to infrastructure Rwanda has operated for more than two decades.

In Rwanda, the same system is known as the Rwanda Internet Exchange Point (RINEX), established in 2004, making it one of the earliest such platforms in the region.

At its core, the system is simple. It acts as a local meeting point for internet traffic, allowing service providers to exchange data within the country instead of routing it through international networks.

Without such a system, even a message sent between two users in the same country might travel abroad—passing through distant servers in Europe or elsewhere—before returning.

With a peering exchange in place, that same data moves directly within national networks, cutting distance, time, and cost.

WITHOUT PEERING (before) User A (Uganda) ↓ Internet Provider ↓ International Route (Europe/other country) ↓ Back to Uganda ↓ User B WITH PEERING (after) User A ↓ Local Internet Exchange (Uganda) ↓ User B

The implications are practical but significant. Shorter data routes translate into faster browsing speeds and more stable connections, while reduced reliance on international bandwidth lowers operational costs for providers.

Over time, this also supports the growth of local digital services, as platforms perform better when hosted closer to users.

Rwanda’s longer experience with RIEP means that a substantial share of its internet traffic is already handled locally, with commonly used services increasingly delivered from within the country.

Uganda’s launch signals a similar ambition, though the benefits will depend on how widely telecom operators connect to the exchange and whether major global platforms begin storing content locally.

The development is part of a broader regional shift. Countries such as Kenya and Tanzania have also invested in internet exchange infrastructure, while South Africa hosts some of the continent’s most advanced and heavily used systems.

Across Africa, the direction is increasingly toward keeping data closer to home, improving performance while reducing dependence on overseas routes.

For users, the immediate impact may be subtle. But over time, such systems shape how fast, reliable, and affordable the internet becomes. Uganda has now built the foundation.

Rwanda has had it for 22 years. What comes next will depend less on the presence of the infrastructure than on how effectively it is used.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today