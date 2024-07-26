Zipline Adventure Coming To Nyungwe Forest National Park

Rwanda will soon have another zipline mountain added to the list of the country’s tourist attractions inside the 1,019 km2 Nyungwe Forest National Park, officials have confirmed.

The Nyungwe zipline, with between 1.5 and 1.9km in length and height varying between 20 and 50 m above ground, will be the second in Rwanda after the one at Mount Kigali Park, in Kigali City, and also expected to be the longest in the East African region, according to Protais Niyigaba, the Nyungwe National Park Manager.

“The proposed zipline will start from Uwinka entrance of the park and go over the Nyungwe Forest and connect with the Canopy Walk inside the forest to give tourists an aerial adventure of the park,” Niyigaba said on July 23, 2024 during a media training on environmental reporting organised by Rwanda Environment Journalists (REJ) and Fojo Media Institute.

Without specifying the cost of the zipline, Niyigaba also stated that the proposed zipline is expected to be in place by next year 2025 as all preparatory works are already in progress.

“We already have the needed equipment for the line. We have also conducted an environment impact assessment report which is yet to be reviewed by the ministry of environment and submitted to cabinet for approval,” Niyigaba said.

The Nyungwe Zipline will add to another breath-taking Nyungwe Canopy Walkway and the Ndabarare waterfall trial which are some of the main adventures for tourists visiting Nyungwe forest- which is a home to the largest number of primate species in Africa.

Nyungwe canopy is suspended above a ravine in the lush montane rainforest of Nyungwe National Park, providing an exhilarating perspective on the ancient treetops and wildlife.

The 160m long and 70m high suspension bridge is accessible as part of a guided tour along the Igishigishigi trail, or to those hiking the Imbaraga or Umuyove trails.

The zipline is also expected to increase the number of tourists visiting the Nyungwe forest national park, who have since 2021 increased from 3,000 to 8,000 in 2015 and reached over 17,000 after the COVID-19 pandemic and 80% of them specifically interested in the canopy walk.