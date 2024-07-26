“Hope Azeda Made Me The Artiste I Am Today”- Rapper Kivumbi King On Ubumuntu Curator

Rapper, song writer, poet and producer Kivumbi King has credited Ubumuntu Arts Organisation founder, Hope Azeda, for being a pillar on which many artistes, including himself, have built a career, thanks to the stage she gave them.

The rapper made the revelation at the 10th edition of Ubumuntu Arts Festival where he performed for attendees on Wednesday 24th July, delivering a musical performance and a celebrated poem dubbed ‘Hukuna Matata’ talking about how Europeans colonised Africa.

Kivumbi revealed that he wouldn’t be standing on stage in front of such a gathering if it wasn’t for Hope Azeda’s trust to give him his first stage performance.

“I want to thank the person who made me the artiste I am today. I am standing here today as an artiste because of one person, Hope Azeda, who gave me a platform. If she didn’t give me that stage 7 years ago to showcase my talent, I wouldn’t know where I would be,” he told the crowd at Ubumuntu arts festival.

At the ongoing Ubumuntu arts festival, the rapper first performed his poem dubbed ‘Cyacyana’ which talks about how the community judges him because of the way he talks, acts, thinks, dresses and so on because he comes from the street instead of supporting him to become a great citizen.

The artist rose to stardom when he released ‘Madam’, his first solo release, and ‘A Sin Called Dreaming’, his debut album.

He became a household name in Rwanda after dropping ‘DID’, one of the best albums of 2021, which featured regional artistes like Nutty Neithan from Uganda, Kirikou Akili from Burundi, and fellow countryman Bushali, among others.

His song dubbed ‘Wine’ last year premiered on The Times square Billboard in New York, USA.

The above made him the first Rwandan artiste to feature on one of the biggest and busiest advertising spots in the world.

While speaking to KTPress/KTRadio, Kivumbi revealed that he came for the Ubumuntu Arts Festival right from Europe where he had a successful tour but he couldn’t dare let down Hope Azeda.

“I have been busy doing my tour in Europe but when I landed in the country, Hope Azeda called me for performances at Ubumuntu festival, to be honest such performances needs apple time for preparations but I had to do it in days due to the respect I have for her,” he told KTPress/KT Radio.

Other artists that performed alongside Kivumbi on the 6th day of Ubumuntu festival included Zimbabwe’s finest poet Delah, Uganda’s Melodies & Drumbeats and Rwanda’s youngest choreographer and dancer Joy, who thrilled the crowd with her dancing skills.

