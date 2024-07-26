Rwandans in UAE Celebrate 30 Years of Liberation: A Journey of Resilience and Progress

Rwanda’s Liberation struggle was founded on the right cause of restoring dignity and rebuilding a country all Rwandans can call home. This was underlined by John Mirenge, Rwanda’s Ambassador to the UAE as Government officials, diplomats, Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda convened in Abu Dhabi on July 25 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation.

Abdulrahman Al Hebsi, the Director of the African Affairs Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented the UAE government at the event which attracted over 450 attendees.

In his address, the Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, John Mirenge highlighted the significance of this year’s celebration which coincides with three decades of transformation post-liberation and the re-election of President Paul Kagame. The Ambassador noted that President Kagame’s overwhelming victory is a testament to the trust and confidence of the Rwandan people in his wise leadership and clear vision for Rwanda.

A Journey of Resilience, Transformation and Hope

The Ambassador reflected on Rwanda’s journey of resilience, hope and transformation over the past three decades, rising from the ashes of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi to become a united, safe, and prosperous nation.

He commended the heroic men and women led by H.E. President Paul Kagame, who stopped the genocide against the Tutsi, liberated the country from evil, and inspired Rwanda’s remarkable rebirth.

“From the period of death, destruction and darkness, Rwanda has over these three decades, been able to arise from that horror and gone through a healing process leading to unbelievable transformation. As some of you may know, Rwanda was almost written off in 1994. Thirty years later, Rwandans have built a united, safe, secure, prosperous, and open country, with an ambitious future,” Ambassador Mirenge said.

Economic Growth and Visionary Ambitions

Highlighting Rwanda’s impressive socio-economic progress, the Ambassador noted the significant growth in the country’s GDP, from USD 750 million in 1994 to USD 14 billion in 2023. He also pointed out Rwanda’s ambitious Vision 2050, aiming to transform the country into an upper-middle-income nation by 2035 and a high-income country by 2050.

He emphasized the crucial role of all Rwandans notably the younger generation in achieving these goals. “I can’t emphasize enough the role of all Rwandans and notably the youth in realizing this ambitious vision through acquiring and deploying the necessary skills, innovations, and technology,” the Ambassador observed.

Commitment to Peace and Security

The Ambassador reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to peace and security, both domestically and internationally. He highlighted Rwanda’s active participation in United Nations and African Union peacekeeping missions and bilateral arrangements, underscoring the country’s commitment to global peace and humanitarian efforts.

The celebration also highlighted the role of partners in Rwanda’s transformation including the UAE’s leadership and people. The UAE is not only Rwanda’s leading trade partner but also a key source of foreign direct investment.