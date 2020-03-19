President Abdel Fattah Sends A Message to President Paul Kagame

Solidarity prevails between African countries in this period where a pandemic coronavirus covid-19 is spreading quickly.

Today at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, who delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Rwanda and Egypt are joined by cordial bilateral relationship.

In February, President Abdel Fattah took over from President Kagame as the chairman of the African Union.

Egypt is the African country with biggest number of people infected with covid-19 with 210 cases and 6 deaths.

Rwanda registered 11 cases in barely five days. No deaths so far.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 177 countries and territories around the world. 230,041 people tested positive while a total 9,386 people died from it.

Barely one-third of the death is from China with 9,386 deaths.