I Wish I Had A Studio at Home In this Crisis – Alyn Sano

Upcoming songbird Alyn Sano real name Aline Sano Shengero cries out for not owning a recording studio at home in this period of social-distancing due to coronavirus.

The For Us star confessed live on KT Radio’s Dunda program when asked how the pandemic Coronavirus is affecting her as a performing artiste.

“I wish I had a studio at home, I would use this time of social-distancing to record as many songs as possible. I had more than three gigs but all were shut down to prevent this virus and you know life lost can’t be replaced,” says Alyn Sano.

All social gatherings including concerts, festivals and discotheques were closed down as one way to prevent pandemic coronavirus.

There are few recording music studios which are always packed with musicians using one microphone which makes them vulnerable to the disease, hence living them with no option but to chill recording sessions until further notice.

Musicians like Alyn Sano and Yvan Buravani decided to put on hold recording music until coronavirus is not a threat anymore.

“Am putting myself into quarantine and I won’t be going to the studio until we are free from coronavirus, as I continue to share prevention measures with my fans to protect themselves from the deadly virus,” says Yvan Buravani.

Alyn Sano is among the six Rwandans competing in The Voice music competition which aims at awarding the best vocalist on African continent. It is a sister music competition the The Voice in UK.

Alyn boosts of songs like Pain Killer, Rwiyoborere,Naremewe wowe, We The Best and Pain Killer.

Alyn Sano started her music career in church choir and later came onto music scene when she was invited by her idol and tusker project fame winner Hope Irakoze on stage to sing with him.

Showbiz fraternity did their job seeing a church choir singer on stage performing secular music and it caused her trouble which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

It was then 2015 when she was dropped from church choir and decided to pursue her solo career in secular music and she is steadily taking over music scene with her strong vocals.